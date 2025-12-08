MarcyPen Capital Partners and Hanwha Asset Management Launch MarcyPen Asia, A Strategic Joint Venture Bridging Eastern and Western Markets

LOS ANGELES & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarcyPen Capital Partners (“MarcyPen”) and Hanwha Asset Management today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to form MarcyPen Asia, a strategic joint venture uniquely positioned to bridge Eastern and Western markets. MarcyPen Asia will function as a premier growth investment platform, launching and managing diversified Pan-Asian funds and seeking to partner with growth-stage consumer businesses in South Korea and the broader Asian region with cross-cultural appeal and significant potential to unlock global scale. MarcyPen will be the majority owner of MarcyPen Asia, which will be led and managed by a Seoul-based investment team.

Founded by Jay Brown, Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, D’Rita Robinson, and Robbie Robinson, MarcyPen is a first-of-its-kind global investment platform based in the U.S. that provides strategic capital to growth-stage consumer businesses that create, move, and lead culture. Having developed a trusted business-building playbook and established a highly influential global ecosystem of partners, operators, and leaders, MarcyPen believes there is significant opportunity to further expand its platform to Asia aligned with the rising influence of K-culture and Pan-Asian lifestyle brands on global consumer trends.

Hanwha Asset Management is one of South Korea’s largest and most formidable asset managers and will contribute its extensive experience and track record in the South Korean and broader Asian markets. By combining MarcyPen’s global network and fluency in the consumer sector with Hanwha’s credibility, reputation, and market knowledge, MarcyPen Asia will aim to unlock investment opportunities in South Korea and the broader Asian region with cross-cultural appeal and potential for global scale.

Robbie Robinson, Managing Partner & CEO of MarcyPen, said, “Our journey to Asia has been intentional and rooted in our belief that global cultural insight drives long-term and sustainable market leadership. South Korea is a cultural nexus of Asia, influencing global trends in beauty, content, food, entertainment, and lifestyle, making it the ideal gateway for our partnership with Hanwha. The formation of MarcyPen Asia embodies our shared ambition to be a trusted partner of choice for category-defining brands setting the pace for global consumer trends.”

Jong-Ho (James) Kim, CEO of Hanwha Asset Management, said, “We are delighted to form this exciting partnership with MarcyPen, a first-of-its-kind global investment platform. This unprecedented partnership will establish a strong cultural bridge that connects East and West, leveraging Hanwha’s decades-long track record of leadership in the region and disciplined investment approach and MarcyPen’s consumer expertise and business-building playbook. It also aligns with our goal to continue laying the foundation for Hanwha’s future growth by advancing as a global asset management company.”

About MarcyPen Capital Partners

MarcyPen Capital Partners (“MarcyPen”) is a first-of-its-kind global investment platform that provides strategic capital to growth-stage consumer businesses that create, move, and lead culture. Founded by builders of some of the most iconic brands of our time, the firm provides solutions-oriented capital to leading consumer businesses positioned to meet the needs and expectations of the everchanging consumer, prioritizing strong engagement and collaboration with the companies it invests in. MarcyPen’s trusted formula combines a business-building playbook with a highly influential global ecosystem of partners, operators, and leaders. The firm pursues investments globally across subsectors that include beauty & personal care, consumer products, fashion & lifestyle, food & beverage, health & wellness, marketplaces, PR & creative, and tech-enabled services.

About Hanwha Asset Management

Hanwha Asset Management is one of Korea’s top five comprehensive asset management companies, managing approximately KRW 122 trillion (USD 84 billion) in assets as of late October 2025. Since its establishment in 1988, it has built comprehensive investment capabilities across equities, fixed income, ETFs, alternatives, and multi-asset strategies. Hanwha Asset Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hanwha Life, the financial flagship of Hanwha Group. It has strong competitiveness across both traditional and alternative investments. Its PE/VC business, launched in 2016, has grown by more than 40% annually and now exceeds KRW 8 trillion (USD 6 billion) in AUM. In 2025, it accelerated global expansion by hiring leading experts in credit, private equity, and real estate/infrastructure to strengthen its high-value global private markets platform.