TAS Logistyka Expands at CTPark Warsaw South

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe’s largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, announces TAS Logistyka sp. z o.o. ("TAS Logistyka”), a Polish logistics business, has expanded its footprint at CTPark Warsaw South in Poland, taking almost 15,500 sqm of new warehouse space at the logistics park. The deal takes the total amount of space the company occupies at CTPark Warsaw South to approximately 42,000 sqm, representing an 180% increase since TAS Logistyka signed its first lease with CTP in 2023.

TAS Logistyka has signed a new lease on almost 15,500 sqm of space at CTPark Warsaw South. The major Polish logistics firm provides transport, forwarding, warehousing and integrated logistics services for its clients and currently employs over 300 people across 110,000 sqm of warehouse space in six locations.

TAS Logistyka signed its first lease with CTP at CTPark Warsaw South in 2023 marking a milestone in the company's growth strategy. The park is located in a strategic location for business 50km south of Warsaw with access to excellent infrastructure including the A1 motorway, enabling businesses to run their operations efficiently. The Park also benefits from high quality amenities for employees. Since signing its first lease in 2023, TAS Logistyka has expanded its presence at CTPark Warsaw South up to 42,000 sqm driven by the growth of its business and commitment to optimising warehouse processes for its clients.

"Due to the continuous growth of TAS Logistyka sp. z o.o., we focus on flexible, trusted cooperation aligned with the latest trends and market needs, which is made possible by the CTP park in Mszczonów. Transparent and clear collaboration is the foundation of success in the logistics field, enabling us to serve TAS Logistyka’s key clients. As we know, every success is the result of the right decision,” said Tomasz Frączkiewicz, President of TAS Logistyka sp. z o.o.

"The continued growth of companies like TAS Logistyka at our Parks demonstrates the strength of CTP's business model. We prioritise flexibility and understanding individual client needs to provide high-quality space in the right locations to meet the evolving needs of local and global businesses," explained Patrycja Makowska, Senior Business Developer at CTP Poland.

Growing with clients is a cornerstone of CTP’s strategy. Nearly two-thirds of all new leases CTP signs each year are with its existing clients, testament to the long-term relationships the company develops with them and the deep understanding it has of their businesses to provide modern space that meets their needs.

CTP has 19 business parks in Poland where 13 new buildings are currently under construction to deliver over 290,000 sqm of new logistics space.

In addition to TAS Logistyka sp. z o.o., Fiege and IPOS Maciej Szczepanik conduct their operations at CTPark Warsaw South. The Park is located between Warsaw and Łódź, directly on the S8 expressway, which connects the capital with the Silesian Voivodeship region in Southern Poland.

About CTP

CTP is Europe’s largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 13.8 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 30 September 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP’s corporate website: www.ctp.eu

