Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies and E.C.B.L. Strengthen Their Partnership to Accelerate Decarbonized Construction in Charente-Maritime

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the intensification of its collaboration with Entreprise de Construction et Bâtiment du Littoral (E.C.B.L.), a general construction company based in Rochefort (17).

Three years of successful collaboration

Since the signing of their first partnership agreement in December 2022, the two companies have successfully collaborated on several key projects in Charente-Maritime, including the La Rochelle Departmental Fire and Rescue Service and “Les Hauts de Royan,” a large-scale housing renovation and construction program.

These achievements have demonstrated the performance and reliability of Hoffmann Green solutions on E.C.B.L. construction projects. Building on these achievements, the two partners are taking a new step forward by strengthening their cooperation for the years to come.

A commitment to low-carbon construction sites across the region

Today, the partners are strengthening their collaboration with a new three-year contract and increased volumes. Hoffmann Green will supply increased quantities of its 0% clinker-free cement to E.C.B.L. to support exceptional structural work and renovation projects, mainly in Charente and Charente-Maritime. These projects include the construction of collective housing, industrial, public, tertiary, and office buildings, as well as major renovation work contributing to the preservation and enhancement of the built heritage.

This strengthening is also based on the close geographical proximity between the two players, promoting regional synergies and reducing logistical impacts. Together, the two players contribute to local dynamism and innovation in favor of the low-carbon transition of the building sector.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “This strengthened partnership with E.C.B.L. illustrates the momentum that has been building for several years to radically transform construction methods in our regions. The results achieved on key projects such as the SDIS in La Rochelle and Les Hauts de Royan demonstrate that effective low-carbon solutions exist today and can be successfully integrated into all types of projects. We are proud to support a committed regional player and to work together to accelerate the sector's environmental transition.”

Jean Pierre CHAMBET, President of E.C.B.L., adds: “For three years, the use of Hoffmann Green cements has proven to be a major asset in combining technical performance, innovation, and reducing our carbon footprint. The strengthening of this partnership demonstrates our desire to go further in sustainable construction, serving local communities, residents, and businesses in the region. The proximity between our structures reinforces the consistency of this local, ambitious, and responsible approach.

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

ABOUT ENTREPRISE DE CONSTRUCTION ET BATIMENT DU LITTORAL (E.C.B.L.)

Entreprise de Construction et Bâtiment du Littoral (E.C.B.L.) is a structural engineering company based in Rochefort in Charente Maritime (17) specializing in:

- Construction of collective housing, industrial, public, private, tertiary, and office buildings;

- Major renovations for heritage restoration

The company, founded in January 1993 by ten employees, has seen its workforce grow from 30 to 132 employees to date. Its subsidiary, RENO 17, employs 19 people. The head office is located on a 2.5-hectare site, meeting the requirements of their business.

