Bringer Air Cargo Marks Historic Milestone With First Direct Freighter Flight From Miami (MIA) to Navegantes (NVT)

DORAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bringer Air Cargo has once again made history—this time by operating the first international wide-body freighter to land directly at Navegantes Airport (NVT), one of Brazil’s most strategic import gateways. Located in the State of Santa Catarina, the region has become a powerhouse for industrial growth and a vital entry point for global commerce.

Bringer Air Cargo completes the first-ever wide-body freighter landing in Navegantes. Share

On the morning of November 26, the inaugural Boeing 767-300F touched down safely at NVT, marking a turning point for the airport, the state, and the broader logistics community. The milestone flight launches a new chapter in connectivity between the United States and southern Brazil.

During the initial ramp-up period, Bringer Air Cargo will operate weekly frequencies, with plans to expand to three or four weekly flights as market demand increases.

A Long-Term Project Years in the Making

This historic achievement is the result of a vision Bringer Air Cargo first set in motion in 2019, later delayed by the pandemic and regulatory complexities. Working closely with its aeronautical consulting team, Bringer conducted in-depth technical, safety, and infrastructure analyses at NVT, concluding that several airport upgrades were essential before wide-body operations could take place.

The improvements included:

Runway extension of at least 100 meters to accommodate long-haul cargo aircraft

Widening of the emergency lane by 45 meters

Upgrades to maneuvering and parking areas to safely receive a Boeing 767-300F

These upgrades were indispensable to enabling operations with the B767-300F, which offers a payload capacity of up to 50 tons.

This coordinated effort brought together Bringer Air Cargo, Motiva Airports, and PACLOG Cargo Terminals, ultimately securing the necessary approvals and paving the way for the long-awaited landing. The inaugural operation was performed aboard a LATAM Airlines Boeing 767-300F, operated under Bringer’s cargo program.

A Legacy of Reliability and Global Reach

Bringer Air Cargo (IATA code E6, AWB prefix 417) is a member of the International Clearing House (ICH) and part of the Bringer Corporation Group, founded in 1983. For more than 40 years, Bringer has built a reputation for delivering excellence in air cargo solutions around the world.

“This flight represents more than a new route—it’s a symbol of perseverance, collaboration, and our commitment to connecting markets with greater efficiency. We are proud to help open the door to new trade opportunities for Brazil’s fastest-growing import region.” ~ Eduardo De Castro, President

With the successful launch of the MIA–NVT route, Bringer Air Cargo strengthens its footprint in one of Brazil’s most dynamic logistics corridors and reaffirms its dedication to supporting global supply chains with reliable, accessible, and scalable air freight solutions.

Official Company Release

https://www.bringeraircargo.com/first-successful-flight-miami-%e2%86%92-navegantes/