Fastenal and National FFA Organization Launch Corporate Partnership

WINONA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastenal Company (Nasdaq: FAST) is proud to announce a new corporate partnership with the National FFA Organization, strengthening its long-standing support of agricultural education and youth development. FFA (short for Future Farmers of America) is a nonprofit dedicated to changing the lives of students and furthering their leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

"I'm extremely excited about expanding our relationship with FFA," said Casey Miller, Fastenal’s senior executive vice president of sales. "The future of farming and food production in our country is such an important priority and Fastenal is here to do its part."

With the new sponsorship, Mr. Miller joins the National FFA Sponsors' Board and Fastenal expands its presence at the National FFA Convention and Expo held each October. In addition, Fastenal will continue to provide targeted support to FFA members and chapters across the country by:

Advancing agricultural education and leadership through local chapter and state grants for members. These grants financially support the mission of the FFA through donations directly to state associations and individual chapters.

Investing in students via the Fastenal Innovators Scholarship. Through the FFA grant application system, students can now apply for five Fastenal-funded college scholarships.

Fostering belonging and pride with the 'Give the Gift of Blue' program. Fastenal's financial support helps provide members with FFA Blue Jackets, fostering a sense of pride and belonging in the organization.

In short, as an official partner, Fastenal has an opportunity to provide greater support and guidance to the next generation of biologists, chemists, veterinarians, engineers, entrepreneurs, and, of course, farmers.

"As a former member and officer of the FFA, specifically the Ellsworth, Wisconsin chapter, I'm a big believer in what they do," said Fastenal's CEO, Dan Florness. "I also had the honor of serving on the National FFA Sponsors' Board, so I saw their impact up close and personal. FFA is a great organization, and Fastenal is proud to support their efforts to develop the next generation of leaders inside and outside of agriculture."

For more information on Fastenal's community involvement, view our annual ESG report at, www.fastenal.com/fast/esg.

About Fastenal

With approximately 1,600 branch locations spanning 25 countries, Fastenal supplies a broad offering of fasteners, safety products, metal cutting products, and other industrial supplies to customers engaged in manufacturing, construction, warehouse and storage, data centers, wholesale, and federal, state, and local government. By investing in local experts and inventory, customer-facing technology, wide-ranging services, and best-in-class sourcing and logistics, we offer a unique combination of capabilities to help our customers reduce cost, risk, and scalability constraints in their global supply chains. This "high-touch, high-tech" approach is reflected in our tagline, Where Industry Meets Innovation™.

Additional information regarding Fastenal is available at www.fastenal.com.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 1,042,245 student members as part of 9,407 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at www.FFA.org and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations, and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders, and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit www.FFA.org/Give.

