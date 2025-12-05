Arthur D. Little and Vega IT Unveil Joint Venture for Digital Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arthur D. Little (ADL) and Vega IT today announced the formation of Axceler8 Solutions, a 50/50 joint venture created to design, develop, and operate a portfolio of digital and AI solutions aimed at improving efficiency and automating complex business processes. The launch of this new company is the direct outcome of a year of successful collaboration between the two firms and marks a new phase in their shared ambition to bring scalable, high-performance digital solutions to market, aiming to further augment their clients’ capacity to compress time to impact in a variety of domains.

Axceler8 Solutions’ first product, Axceler8 Rx, is now live as a newly developed platform, and is a cloud-based application designed for pharmaceutical sponsors to accelerate clinical trial design, optimize country and site selection, and simulate patient enrolment. It combines ADL’s proprietary clinical trial IP and domain expertise with Vega IT’s software engineering capabilities and global experience in delivering innovative digital solutions in the healthcare sector. Key modules already delivered cover trial site selection, site activation, enrolment forecasting and an overall dashboard to visualize all aspects of clinical trial progress.

The underlying Axceler8 Rx platform is built on a modular, sector-agnostic architecture, enabling rapid development of future applications. This flexible foundation is designed to scale, supporting clients as they tackle evolving digital challenges. The two firms will work together to ensure a seamless global rollout of the platform, from providing consulting and commercialization expertise to systems integration and managed services.

Ignacio Garcia Alves, Chairman and CEO at Arthur D. Little, comments, "Axceler8 Solutions represents the next step in our partnership with Vega IT, one that turns powerful ideas into high-performance platforms. Together, we are bringing speed, scale, and intelligence to sectors that need it most, starting with life sciences."

Sasa Popovic, CEO of Vega IT, adds, "Axceler8 Solutions is built for scale, speed, and impact. Our goal is to turn complexity into clarity for our clients, delivering smart, sector-ready solutions through a flexible, reusable platform."

Philippe Mauchard, Chief Bridge Officer at Arthur D. Little concludes, "This joint venture is an important milestone in our Open Consulting strategy, strengthening our ability to equip clients for faster impact in AI and digital, through a set of complementary partnerships with leading organizations such as Vega IT.”

About Arthur D. Little

Arthur D. Little has been at the forefront of innovation since 1886. We are an acknowledged thought leader in linking strategy, innovation and transformation in technology-intensive and converging industries. We navigate our clients through changing business ecosystems to uncover new growth opportunities. We enable our clients to build innovation capabilities and transform their organizations. Our consultants have strong practical industry experience combined with excellent knowledge of key trends and dynamics. ADL is present in the most important business centers around the world. We are proud to serve most of the Fortune 1000 companies, in addition to other leading firms and public sector organizations.

Visit the website here: https://axceler8solutions.com/

About Vega IT

Vega IT is a digital product development and system integration partner with over 900 experts, delivering cutting-edge solutions that shape industries and drive businesses forward.

Vega IT's expertise spans 15+ industries, including finance, insurance, healthcare, and retail. With 2000+ successfully delivered projects, the company has made an impact across Europe, the USA, and the Middle East, helping clients achieve their digital transformation goals.

With development centers in Novi Sad, Zrenjanin, Belgrade, Nis, and Podgorica, as well as strategic offices in New York, London, and Riyadh, the company is actively expanding its global footprint, bringing world-class software solutions closer to its partners.

At the heart of Vega IT lies a vision to build a company that leads through innovation, deep domain expertise, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The company does not just write code – it engineers success, transforms businesses, and creates meaningful digital experiences.

Visit the website here: https://www.vegaitglobal.com/