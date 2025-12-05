Aloha, Bold Style: Sunday Swagger Teams Up with Dole in Fresh Collaboration

YORBA LINDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunday Swagger, the performance golf and lifestyle apparel company that never sacrifices comfort for personality, today announced a new partnership with Dole Food Company, one of the world’s largest producers of high-quality fresh fruits and vegetables.

Inspired by the tropical fruits Dole is known for, this unique brand collaboration is filled with bright colors and neon hues that complement the playfulness of Sunday Swagger apparel. From pineapples and banana leaves, to palm trees and Dole Whip®, this partnership is fruity, fresh and full of life.

The collection features a selection of five new polo designs, all crafted from a breathable, four-way stretch poly-spandex blend that are moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant. In addition to Sunday Swagger’s traditional polos, this product line features a new men’s button up in a banana leaf inspired pattern, as well as a comfort hoodie and performance hoodie. It also features two fresh t-shirt designs, with a nod to the iconic Dole Whip® in a new catchphrase: “Whip It and Rip It.”

From the course to the cabana, couples wearing this collection can match in style. Women can complement their putting partners in two polo designs - a sleeveless and a sleeved - and also swing boldly in a Dole inspired quarter zip with a playful floral detail that nods to the company’s rich Hawaiian heritage. The collection showcases tropical style for every generation, with one banana print available in men’s, women’s and youth.

As far as accessories go, the customers can select from three hats. But don’t forget the golf bag itself! This collaboration features a new headcover for your clubs - decked out with an image of the signature DOLE® Pineapple in a tropical ombre design. There is also a new golf towel available in a purple and blue tropical print.

“From the farm to the fairway, these products are made to shine. There is something for everyone in this tropical collection,” said Sunday Swagger Founder Mark Carmona. “Dole is an iconic brand that shares our passion for healthy living and active lifestyles. We are thrilled to partner with them to bring pineapples to the putting green.”

“We’re always looking for creative ways to connect our brand’s fresh, vibrant spirit with new audiences,” said Elisabeth Turksi, Director of Brand & Licensing at Dole Food Company. “Partnering with Sunday Swagger allows us to extend the Dole lifestyle beyond the table and into experiences that celebrate living well, eating fresh and having fun along the way.”

Since its founding in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Mark Carmona, Sunday Swagger has aimed to redefine and push the boundaries of golf fashion while attaining triple-digit growth each year. The company has created more than 300 distinctive and unique designs in men’s, women’s, and youth polos, t-shirts, hats and outerwear, and when a particular print sells out, Sunday Swagger quickly pivots to unveil new styles. Sunday Swagger’s signature polos, including Splatter, Stylin’, and The Gambler, have exploded over social media and have been seen on various celebrities.

Sunday Swagger’s loyalty membership community - The Sunday Club - provides members with exclusive access to new designs, free shipping, higher discounts, 10% cash back on purchases, and a free welcome gift ($20 annual fee).

For more information and to order, visit sundayswagger.com and follow @sundayswagger on Instagram. The brand is now also available for affiliate programs via Awin and SkimLinks.

About Sunday Swagger

Sunday Swagger is a vibrant apparel company that never sacrifices performance for personality. Existing to deliver a sense of confident style coupled with comfort and durability, Sunday Swagger crafts its products in its Southern California headquarters for aficionados of fun around the world. Its clothes are designed for maximum comfort with 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking, and breathable fabric guaranteed to turn heads and spark conversation. It’s your Swagger. Embrace it. Own it. For more information, visit SundaySwagger.com and follow @sundayswagger on social media.

About Dole Food Company

Dole Food Company, Inc., part of Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.