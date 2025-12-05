UFC Partners With Telegram for Exclusive Gift Drop This Weekend

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Creator and internet personality N3on is partnering with Telegram for an exclusive Gift drop that opens for bidding today and continues through Sunday, December 7, when N3on will host a live stream and guide fans directly into the real-time auction.

Telegram Gifts are digital collectibles that can be bought, sold, sent to others, and displayed within a user’s profile within the Telegram platform. They are quickly becoming the ultimate flex, replacing the days when luxury lived on your wrist with a new era where it lives in your Telegram profile. These drops have quickly become one of Telegram’s most successful products, driving strong engagement across the platform and contributing meaningfully to the brands growing revenue.

This weekend’s drop features ten UFC fighters, including Jon Jones, Khamzat Chimaev, Israel “Izzy” Adesanya, Charles Oliveira, Merab Dvalishvili, Alexandre Pantoja, Alex Pereira, Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski, and Sean O’Malley. N3on will serve as the lead creator host. On Sunday, he will stream live with select fighters, walk his audience through the moment, and direct fans into the auction window.

Telegram is supporting the activation with a promotional push that includes a billboard takeover at Brickell City Centre in Miami along with in-app visibility and creator-focused marketing.

“I’m fired up to team up with Telegram for this drop,” said N3on. “Bringing UFC fighters into the mix is going to take this to a whole new level, it’s going to be a wild moment for everyone who tunes in.”

As part of its ongoing effort to work with top creators and innovators, Telegram is using partnerships like this to enhance its collectibles marketplace, offer fans exciting new ways to engage, and showcase one-of-a-kind digital experiences.

About Telegram:

Telegram is a cloud-based, fast, simple, secure, cross-platform and free messaging app with over 1 billion monthly active users globally.

About N3on:

N3on is a dynamic content creator and streaming personality known for his high-energy mix of gaming and IRL content. He began his career in 2016 on YouTube with NBA 2K and Fortnite content before evolving into one of Kick’s fastest-growing streamers, now boasting more than 1.5 million followers on social media. Recognized for collaborations with top creators like Adin Ross and his role in the viral success of NBA player-turned-rapper LiAngelo Ball’s track “Tweaker,” N3on has become one of the most talked-about figures in streaming. With his ability to blend gaming, entertainment, and culture, he continues to push boundaries and keep audiences engaged with every broadcast.