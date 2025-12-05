Best's Review Spotlights Auditors and Actuaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The December issue of Best’s Review presents coverage of the top auditors and actuaries, as well as industry trends:

“Top Audit and Actuarial Firms” presents exclusive rankings of independent accountants and third-party actuaries.

“New Actuarial Guideline To Affect Offshoring Life Reinsurance Disclosure” explores how auditors and actuaries are preparing for 2026’s challenges including new guidelines, health care inflation, cryptocurrency and cybersecurity.

Also included:

Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access it here.

For Best’s Review advertising opportunities and a complete media kit, visit AM Best Advertising Services.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.