USA TODAY Co. and Meta Announce Multi-Year AI Licensing Partnership

NEW YORK, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USA TODAY Co., Inc. (NYSE: TDAY), announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Meta to access new and archival content from USA TODAY, more than 200 USA TODAY Network local publications and the network of USA TODAY Sports wires.

This partnership enables Meta’s family of apps and devices to feature news and timely information from trusted local and national newsrooms.

“As the largest local-to-national publishing and digital media organization in the country, this partnership is a testament to the value of the USA TODAY Network’s archival and real-time content locally and nationally,” said Mike Reed, CEO of USA TODAY Co. “Partnerships that help people access a range of information are a useful model to implement as publishers embrace transformative technology. Our deal with Meta reflects responsible collaboration between trusted journalism and the information ecosystem.”

Meta AI news-related questions will now include information and links that draw from more diverse content sources including USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network portfolio to help users discover content tailored to the interest of the individual.

These integrations will also facilitate easier access to information by linking out to USA TODAY articles, allowing for attribution while providing more depth and details for users.

Deal terms are not being disclosed.

ABOUT USA TODAY CO., INC.

USA TODAY Co., Inc. is a diversified media company with expansive reach at the national and local level dedicated to empowering and enriching communities. We seek to inspire, inform, and connect audiences as a sustainable, growth focused media and digital marketing solutions company. Through our trusted brands, including the USA TODAY NETWORK, comprised of the national publication, USA TODAY, and local media organizations, including our network of local properties, in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom, we provide essential journalism, local content, and digital experiences to audiences and businesses. We deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism, where and when consumers want to engage. Our digital marketing solutions brand, LocaliQ, supports small and medium-sized businesses with innovative digital marketing products and solutions.

