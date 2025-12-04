Delfi and CFO Consulting Partners Launch a Joint Advisory Package to Strengthen Balance Sheet Management for Banks and Credit Unions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As financial institutions continue to navigate increasing uncertainty, Delfi, an AI-native risk management platform, and CFO Consulting Partners LLC (CFOCP), a team of C-level financial experts, launched a joint effort to help banks and credit unions strengthen their balance sheets and make smarter, faster decisions.

The collaboration pairs Delfi’s real-time AI analytics platform with CFOCP’s decades of first-hand financial leadership to deliver a powerful mix of advanced technology and practical expertise.

The new offering provides:

Exclusive discounted pricing on Delfi Overwatch, a cutting-edge AI-native balance sheet platform offering actionable strategies

Up to five hours of tailored financial advice from CFOCP’s senior team

Optional extended support in areas like data governance, FP&A, operational processes, and ALM strategy at discounted rates

The partnership aims to give institutions a smarter, more resilient approach to managing capital, interest rate risk and long-term financial performance.

“Financial leaders have to make smart decisions faster than ever, and they need clearer insight to do it,” said Eric Segal, MBA, Managing Director of CFO Consulting Partners. “This collaboration delivers both. Delfi’s insightful AI analytics seamlessly pairs with our strategic advisory work to help institutions navigate complexity with confidence and compete more effectively.”

“Our collaboration with CFOCP extends Delfi’s mission to make advanced risk management accessible to organizations of all sizes,” said Daniel Ahn, co-founder and CEO of Delfi, and a former banker and senior advisor to the Federal Reserve. “It also complements our AI-heavy approach by offering experienced hands-on support for institutions that need it so they can succeed and thrive.”

About Delfi

Delfi is a New York–based firm offering an AI-native, end-to-end platform for financial decision-making and balance sheet optimization across institutions of all sizes. Its mission is to democratize advanced financial risk management and portfolio optimization to help financial institutions navigate volatile markets and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, visit delfi.co.

About CFO Consulting Partners

Founded in 2006, CFO Consulting Partners is a team of seasoned financial experts with backgrounds at Big Four firms and major corporations. With services that span CFO and controller leadership, financial reporting, internal controls, SEC compliance, M&A support, business transformation, and more, we help small and mid-sized public and private companies confidently address even the most complex challenges. For more information, visit cfoconsultingpartners.com.