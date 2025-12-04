-

Gulf Coast Commercial Group, Nexus Real Estate Co. Partner to Develop Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Fate

FATE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Davidson Bogel Real Estate (“DB2RE”) is pleased to announce a new retail shopping center anchored by The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) in Fate, Texas. Houston-based real estate developer, Gulf Coast Commercial Group, partnered with Nexus Real Estate Co. to purchase the land.

The 70 acre property is located east of Lake Ray Hubbard, in Fate, a booming community between Royse City and Rockwall. Another large, retail anchor user is proposed as part of the project, which is surrounded by several new single-family communities and will be part of the larger, overall 267-acre, master-planned mixed-use development called Lafayette Crossing. The land was owned by longtime real estate investor and developer, California-based Robert Yu. Ryan Turner, Edward Bogel, David Davidson Jr. and Collins Meier represented the purchaser, a partnership between Gulf Coast & Nexus, in acquiring the land for the grocery-anchored shopping center. Carter Kendall represented the Seller, along with Jim Wills, a longtime liaison and manager for the Yu family.

DB2RE also assisted the partnership in acquiring an adjacent property from the Zollner Brooks family, who has lived in the area for generations. A public roadway within the future development is planned to be named to commemorate a member of the family, David V. Brooks, longtime Rockwall County Commissioner.

Thomas Glendenning and Landry Kemp with SHOP Cos. are underway pre-leasing retail shops and land within the development, which will initially include multiple pad sites, and +/- 33,000 sf of Class A retail space. SHOP Cos. is also marketing space across I-30 in a development anchored by a 66,000 SF Fresh by Brookshires.

About DB2RE

Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE) is a boutique land investment advisory group and brokerage firm headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded by David Davidson, Jr., and Edward Bogel in 2015, the base principal of the company is exceptional client service, with investment and development of land throughout Texas and Oklahoma as the focus. DB2RE concentrates on land acquisitions, dispositions, and investment sales for families, trusts, and developers of retail, multi-family, industrial/mixed-use, and single-family communities.

