Perfect Moment and BWT Alpine F1 Team Launch Winter Capsule Collection Fusing Track Precision With Mountain Performance

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT) (“Perfect Moment” or the “Company”), the high-performance, luxury lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, today announced the launch of the Perfect Moment x BWT Alpine F1 Team winter capsule collection – a collaboration that brings Formula 1’s racing identity to the slopes.

Shot inside the Alpine Enstone factory – including never-before captured content from within the team’s iconic wind tunnel – the campaign marks the first time a fashion brand has filmed a collection inside an active F1 aerodynamics facility. The visuals highlight the fusion of motorsport precision and alpine performance, merging speed, engineering excellence, and energy of Formula 1 with Perfect Moment’s technical skiwear expertise.

Rooted in the spirit of the Alps, home to both brands, the collection unites the innovation of F1 engineering with high-performance winter apparel. Designed for those who embrace speed, adventure, and style, the capsule channels Alpine’s distinctive team colors and racing heritage into elevated winter apparel.

"Shooting the campaign at the Alpine Enstone factory, especially inside the wind tunnel, was an incredible moment and the perfect backdrop to showcase the technical precision behind both brands,” said Jane Gottschalk, Co-Founder, Creative Director and President of Perfect Moment. “For this collection, we combined Alpine’s racing heritage with our technical capabilities and distinct DNA to create pieces that are functional, high-performance, and unmistakably Perfect Moment. Launching in Abu Dhabi at the F1 season finale links the thrill of the track with the start of the ski season."

The Perfect Moment x Alpine winter capsule features ski jackets, knitwear, and ski suits in Alpine F1 Team’s iconic blue and pink palette, accented with dynamic contrasting details. Circuit-line graphics trace the contours of the ski suits, while green and red wheel-bolt markings reference left- and right-side indicators used in the Alpine garage.

Signature Perfect Moment silhouettes are enhanced with Alpine branding, embroidered patches, and considered trims, reflecting the craftsmanship and identity of both brands. The collection also includes knitwear and après-ski essentials that transition seamlessly from slopes to chalet, with selected accessories completing the offering, bringing together technical performance and motorsport-inspired design in one cohesive winter wardrobe.

The collection will be available from 4th December on perfectmoment.com

About Perfect Moment

Founded in Chamonix, France, Perfect Moment is a luxury outerwear and activewear brand that merges alpine heritage with fashion-forward performance. Known for its technical excellence, bold design, and versatile pieces that transition seamlessly from slopes to city, the brand is worn by athletes, tastemakers, and celebrities worldwide. Perfect Moment is traded on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol PMNT. Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.