Peraton Partners with Zscaler to Secure the Mission and Fortify the Future

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peraton, a leading national security and technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with Zscaler, a leader in cloud-native, AI-powered cybersecurity to deliver next-generation, secure, and cost-effective infrastructure solutions for mission-critical environments.

This collaboration redefines how enterprises and government organizations safeguard their operations, data, and networks at scale. By combining Peraton’s hybrid multicloud capabilities with Zscaler’s cutting-edge security framework, the expanded partnership provides an integrated approach to network transformation, Zero Trust adoption, and digital modernization.

“At Peraton, our mission is to protect and enable the nation’s most critical operations. Partnering with Zscaler allows us to bring together our hybrid multicloud expertise with their proven Zero Trust architecture to protect vital systems while empowering faster innovation and operational efficiency,” said Todd Borkey, chief technology officer, Peraton. “Our collaboration with Zscaler is about securing every layer of the enterprise – from the tactical edge to the cloud – so our customers can operate with confidence and resilience in any environment.”

Peraton’s hybrid multicloud solution empowers customers with a flexible, composable framework that supports modern architectural estates composed of private cloud/on-premises, public cloud, hybrid cloud, multicloud, and edge platforms. Its comprehensive suite of capabilities, including modular enterprise security, adaptable governance, intelligent automation, and innovative FinOps, enables organizations to accelerate their cloud journeys while maintaining control and compliance.

Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange™ platform complements Peraton’s solution by reimagining traditional network and security models. Acting as a secure, cloud-based switchboard, the security framework connects users and devices to applications, rather than to a network, based on identity and context. This approach eliminates legacy network dependencies, improves user experience, and lowers total cost of ownership with a cloud-native solution, all while delivering superior security and operational agility.

“Zscaler is proud to partner with Peraton to help secure the nation’s most critical missions. By combining Zscaler’s cloud-delivered security with Peraton’s hybrid multicloud and enterprise IT capabilities, we’re giving government and enterprise customers the ability to securely connect users, devices, and workloads—anywhere, on any network—while reducing cost and complexity,” said Drew Schnabel, GVP and GM, Zscaler U.S. Government Solutions.

Together, Peraton and Zscaler will provide an integrated delivery model that includes:

Advanced cyber threat and data protection

Zero Trust enforcement across the architectural estate

Reduce complexity and size of IT infrastructure footprint

Enhanced security realized by attack surface reduction

Cost savings via simplified IT infrastructure and resource optimization

Local internet breakout for optimized cloud performance

Remote access without reliance on traditional VPNs

This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to protecting critical missions while enabling digital transformation. Through innovation and collaboration, Peraton and Zscaler are helping organizations build a secure foundation for the future of national security, defense, and enterprise operations.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation technology and national security company that drives missions of consequence. As one of the world’s leading mission capability integrators and transformative enterprise IT providers, we serve as a valued partner to the government, delivering trusted, highly differentiated solutions to protect our nation and allies from threats across digital and physical domains. Learn how we help sustain your way of life at peraton.com.