Constl & Ciena Achieve Breakthrough 1 Tbps Transmission Across 1,450 km Long-Haul Network Using WaveLogic 6 Extreme

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To capitalize on India’s burgeoning digital economy, Constl, a subsidiary of Space World Group, has deployed Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) solution. This follows a successful live trial in which Constl achieved a 1 Tbps line rate on a single optical channel using WL6e across the 1,450 km Mumbai–Chennai route – one of the busiest and most critical corridors for the digital infrastructure provider, without the need for regeneration.

“Since inception in 2023 -just two years ago- Constl has deployed over 12,000 km of fibre and connected around 100 data centers across 13 Indian cities, powered by Ciena’s industry-leading optical technology,” said Ankit Goel, Chairman and Founder, Space World Group, the parent company of Constl. “This milestone positions us to expand our terrestrial fibre network and deliver high capacity 800GbE services for the AI era.”

“Constl is committed to developing networks tailored to hyperscaler requirements, and Ciena’s coherent optics are recognized as the best-in-class platform for high-capacity AI services,” said Amit Malik, Vice President & General Manager, Asia Pacific, Japan and India, Ciena. “Together, we are driving next-generation connectivity to support India’s digital future and AI ambitions.”

Using WL6e, Constl doubles fibre wavelength capacity from 800 Gb/s to 1.6 Tb/s when compared to the earlier WaveLogic 5 Extreme deployment, while reducing cost per bit. The upgrade also improves spectral efficiency and reduces power consumption. In addition to capacity gains, this trial is a testament to the high-quality fibre infrastructure Constl is laying across India.

About Constl

We specialize in delivering advanced Digital Infrastructure Solutions purpose-built for hyperscalers, telcos, and OTT/CDN’s. With a state-of-the-art, pan-India high-speed network at the core, we offer a truly integrated digital experience. Guided by a deep understanding of our customers’ evolving needs and the demands of the future, we are committed to building innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions that enable seamless experiences. To know more about us visit www.constl.com or write to us at comms@constl.com

About Ciena

Ciena is the global leader in high-speed connectivity. We build the world’s most adaptive networks to support exponential growth in bandwidth demand. By harnessing the power of our networking systems, interconnects, automation software, and services, Ciena revolutionizes data transmission and network management. With unparalleled expertise and innovation, we empower our customers, partners, and communities to thrive in the AI era. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit the Ciena Insights webpage and Ciena website.

