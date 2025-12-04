SNAX-Sational Brands Unveil Chiquita Plantain Chips

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SNAX-Sational Brands, in collaboration with Chiquita, the world’s most recognized banana brand, unveils Chiquita Plantain Chips, an exciting addition to the snack aisle that brings the authentic taste of Ecuador straight to your pantry.

SNAX-Sational’s new Chiquita Plantain Chips go from harvest at the farm to bag in just 24 hours, locking in exceptional freshness, crunch, and flavor. Each batch starts with hand-selected plantains, ensuring the premium quality and consistency synonymous with the Chiquita name.

The chips will be available in five crave-worthy flavors: Chile Limón, Garlic, Scoops with Sea Salt, Original, and Sweet. Each variety is made with only three to four simple, recognizable ingredients. Naturally gluten-free and vegan-friendly, each 8oz bag (MSRP $4.99) offers a clean-label snacking experience that is both satisfying and wholesome.

“Chiquita has always stood for quality and a premium food experience,” said Maria Janis, Licensing Manager at Chiquita Brands. “This collaboration allows SNAX-Sational Brands to present the Chiquita brand in a way that is fresh, fun, and true to our commitment to quality.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with an iconic brand like Chiquita to bring something truly fresh to snack lovers,” said Mike Hagan, CEO of SNAX-Sational Brands. “At SNAX-Sational, we’re passionate about creating snacks that are both exciting and accessible, and Chiquita Plantain Chips perfectly capture that mission — bold flavor, simple ingredients, and incredible freshness.”

Plantain chips continue to grow as one of the most dynamic categories in the snack industry. They combine global flavor appeal, better-for-you snacking, and shareable dip-ready formats. Chiquita Plantain Chips bring consumers a fresh, elevated take to this staple.

“As consumer interest rises in better-for-you snacks with global flavor appeal, Chiquita Plantain Chips arrive at a perfect moment,” said James Slifer, Managing Director of The Joester Loria Group, Chiquita’s licensing agency. “This launch speaks to the strength of the Chiquita brand and the opportunity to extend its trusted quality into new snacking occasions. We are proud to bring this offering to market with SNAX-Sational Brands.”

Consumers can find Chiquita Plantain Chips at leading national and regional supermarket chains and online beginning January 2026.

For more information visit www.ChiquitaSnacks.com.

About SNAX-Sational Brands:

SNAX-Sational Brands Group is a leader in the sweet and savory snack industry, with its premier brands Cookie Pop, Candy Pop, and PB&J POP, inspired by Smucker’s® Grape and Strawberry Jelly and JIF® Peanut Butter. Made 100% in the U.S., SNAX-Sational products are low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. With flavors like Cookie Pop OREO®, Candy Pop M&M’s Minis®, and Grape PB&J Pop, the brand continues to innovate and delight snack lovers everywhere.

About Chiquita Brands International:

Chiquita is a leading global produce company that is committed to providing both consumers and customers across nearly 70 countries with the highest quality of fruit and service, making Chiquita the banana of choice. For more than 150 years, Chiquita has been proudly producing great-tasting, superior-quality bananas. The brand creates a positive impact by implementing the principles of sustainability throughout all of its business practices under the “Behind the Blue Sticker” initiative.

Chiquita’s iconic Blue Sticker has been the seal of approval for high-quality fruit, and a celebration of fun, but it also represents an unwavering commitment to sustainable farming, biodiversity and giving back to the communities in which the banana plantations operate. Great-tasting and convenient Chiquita bananas are fat-free, and provide a source of potassium, fiber and vitamin B6. To learn more, visit www.chiquita.com and follow us on Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.