Citing the 'Agentic Security Inflection Point,' 7AI Raises Largest Cybersecurity A Round in History to Bring AI Security Agents to Enterprises

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--7AI, the company whose customers trust dynamic AI agents to get security work done at scale, today announced a $130 million Series A funding round led by Index Ventures, with participation from new investor Blackstone Innovations Investments. Greylock, CRV, Spark, and all other existing seed investors also participated in the round. The funding round represents the largest cybersecurity Series A in history and comes just ten months after the company launched from stealth in February 2025. Shardul Shah, Partner at Index Ventures, will join 7AI's board of directors. The new funding brings the total amount raised to $166 million.

We have the proof, and it’s in production right now: our AI agents do the investigation work so security teams can finally do human work: strategic threat hunting, proactive security and innovation through AI transformation. Share

The investment comes as enterprises deploy 7AI's AI agents to autonomously drive security outcomes at global scale. In just 10 months, 7AI agents have processed more than 2.5 million alerts and completed over 650,000 security investigations, cutting investigation times from hours to minutes and eliminating up to 95-99% of false positives in production. Customers report saving between 30 minutes and 2.5 hours per investigation. 7AI's customers include Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, retail, technology, and healthcare, including DXC Technology, which deployed the world's largest agentic security operation in just eight weeks.

7AI offers unique engagement models to meet organizations at every stage of their security transformation, ensuring the platform delivers the specific outcomes they require. Customers can deploy the 7AI Platform independently or add PLAID (People-Led, AI-Driven) for white-glove customization and expert guidance from 7AI's elite Boston-based team from proof-of-value through production and beyond.

“There's a fundamental flaw in how we've approached security operations for the past two decades. We keep adding more people and detection tools to handle exponentially increasing threats and alerts. The math just doesn't work,” said Lior Div, CEO and Co-Founder of 7AI. “We're at an agentic security inflection point that changes the equation entirely. Instead of security teams drowning in investigations that take hours, our AI agents complete them in minutes at a speed, accuracy, and consistency that's difficult for humans and automation to match. What sets us apart is flexibility—customers choose how they want to engage with us based on their needs. We have the proof, and it’s in production right now: our AI agents do the investigation work so security teams can finally do human work: strategic threat hunting, proactive security and innovation through AI transformation.”

“7AI is the clear leader in agentic security,” said Shardul Shah, Partner at Index Ventures. “Fortune 500 customers are experiencing measurable results at scale within weeks of adopting the solution. And Lior and his team are applying lessons learned from previously serving large enterprises. The combination of a sensational product and incredible delivery results in 7AI being the partner of choice for the most important enterprises globally that embrace the opportunity to transform security operations in the AI era.”

“7AI is helping us fundamentally reimagine how security operations function at scale,” said Adam Fletcher, Chief Security Officer of Blackstone. “Throughout our design partnership, we have been consistently impressed by the 7AI team’s commitment to product innovation as well as their pace and quality of execution. We are excited to deepen our collaboration by joining this round as an investor.”

The Series A funding will expand 7AI's AI Security Engineering and go-to-market teams as the company scales through its channel-first model. Security leaders are deploying 7AI to solve challenges that traditional approaches can't:

Security Team Transformation: Customers report cutting mean time to respond from hours to minutes while redeploying L1 and L2 analysts from alert triage into threat hunting and strategic security roles. This transforms security careers to focus on threats that actually matter while AI agents handle investigations at scale.

Flexible Engagement Optimized for Outcomes: Whether leveraging the 7AI Platform independently or choosing the 7AI Platform + PLAID, organizations gain faster response, complete visibility, and the flexibility to choose their engagement level throughout their AI security transformation.

Reimagining Security Infrastructure for the AI Era: 7AI's AI agents investigate data where it lives across cloud, identity, and EDR platforms, eliminating the need for expensive centralized storage that duplicates data and creates lag. Enterprises running 7AI are rethinking decades-old SIEM architectures with the flexibility to augment existing infrastructure or replace it entirely as their operations evolve.

Positioning CISOs as Chief Innovation Security Officers: Boards are demanding AI transformation with measurable results, and 7AI delivers it in weeks. CISOs using 7AI aren't presenting roadmaps. They're showing immediate security improvements, faster threat response, and teams shifted from alert triage to strategic work. With enterprise proof-of-value completing in a week and deployment in days, security leaders become the experts driving their organization's AI strategy.

“At DXC, we're transforming our business through AI and AI agents to serve our customers better,” said Raul Fernandez, President and CEO of DXC Technology. “What impressed us about 7AI was the speed – we went from first conversation to the world's largest agentic security deployment in just eight weeks and we're now partnering to offer agentic security to our customers. That's a staggering timeline for a global deployment of this complexity. Our partnership with 7AI demonstrates that agentic security isn't a future state – it's enabling our AI transformation today.”

“We've been ruthlessly focused on one thing: proving the technology works at scale before we scale ourselves,” added Div. “Most companies do it backwards. They raise huge rounds, scale fast, then hope the technology catches up. We inverted that. We proved it first across every customer segment: Fortune 500 operations investigating thousands of alerts daily and enterprises transforming their SOCs with a 7-minute mean time to respond. Our AI agents are delivering security outcomes that were previously challenging: faster response, better accuracy, and the capacity to finally let security teams focus on the work only humans can do. Now we're expanding our team, deepening channel partnerships, and working with federal agency partners for 2026. We're doing it all with one advantage competitors can't match: we're already proven in production.”

