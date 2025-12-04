SpecterOps and Tines Partner to Automate Attack Path Management with Native BloodHound Integration

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpecterOps, creator of BloodHound and the pioneer of Attack Path Management, today announced a strategic partnership with Tines, the leader in intelligent workflows. This partnership introduces a native BloodHound integration to Tines, enabling customers to operationalize their Attack Path Management through intelligent workflows that combine automation, AI, and human decision-making.

This partnership combines SpecterOps’ identity Attack Path Management capabilities with Tines’ powerful intelligent workflow platform, freeing Security teams from repetitive tasks, making identity risks actionable and measurable, and empowering analysts by integrating AI-assisted workflows into their investigation.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Tines,” said Justin Kohler, Chief Product Officer at SpecterOps. “This integration will make it easier for our users to make Attack Path Management part of their security workflows and reduce identity risk.”

By introducing a native BloodHound integration within Tines, users of both platforms can orchestrate Attack Path Management workflows that:

Sync BloodHound attack path data across SIEM and ticketing systems via Tines, enabling fast, coordinated action across Security, IT Ops, Audit, and other key teams.

Trigger automated workflows based on BloodHound findings, such as opening tickets for critical asset exposure or notifying administrators of newly identified attack paths.

Transform BloodHound attack path intelligence into actionable remediation workflows, eliminating repetitive tasks and ensuring consistent security responses.

Identity Attack Path Management is a structured approach to identify and disrupt how attackers exploit identity to gain control of systems and data. BloodHound allows organizations to map, prioritize and remediate millions of identity attack paths across the hybrid environment, removing the adversary’s paths to critical assets. This partnership enables organizations to combine identity risk visibility with intelligent workflows that make identity security measurable, actionable, and sustainable across the entire security and IT ecosystem.

“Identity risk is one of the fastest-growing challenges facing security teams today. By partnering with SpecterOps, we're helping customers address this head-on with intelligent workflows that orchestrate detection, response, and remediation,” said Charlie Ardagh, Head of Partnerships at Tines. “Together, we're turning what were once manual, error-prone tasks into seamless, high-impact operations.”

This integration is available within Tines now and works with both BloodHound Enterprise and the open-source BloodHound Community Edition.

To learn more, visit www.specterops.io and www.tines.com.

About SpecterOps

SpecterOps is a leader in identity risk management. Possessing deep knowledge of adversary tradecraft, the company enables global organizations to detect and remove critical attack paths before sophisticated attackers can take advantage of them – a practice called Attack Path Management. SpecterOps built and maintains widely used open-source security toolsets, including BloodHound, the company’s foundational tool that enables Attack Path Management. BloodHound has been recommended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, PricewaterhouseCoopers and many others. BloodHound Enterprise is the company’s managed SaaS for identity and security teams, allowing for attack path prioritization, remediation guidance and reporting to reduce risk and harden defenses.

Learn more at https://specterops.io.

About Tines

Tines is the intelligent workflow platform trusted by the world's most advanced organizations. Companies like Canva, Coinbase, Databricks, Gitlab, Mars, and Reddit use Tines to power their most important workflows. With Tines, they’ve built a secure, flexible foundation to operationalize AI agents and intelligent workflows, unlocking productivity, moving faster, and future-proofing how work gets done.

Co-headquartered in Dublin and Boston, Tines has raised $272M from investors including Goldman Sachs, SoftBank, Felicis, Addition, Accel, Blossom Capital, and Lux Capital. Learn more at www.tines.com.