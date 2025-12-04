From fashion throwbacks to trendy new drops, Pacsun shoppers can now pay over time with Affirm

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holiday shopping just got a lot cooler. Pacsun is teaming up with Affirm to give shoppers a simple, transparent way to pay over time — just in time for the season’s best deals.

Now through December 18, 2025, Pacsun is offering customers 10% off with promo code “AFFIRM” at checkout—valid with any form of payment—when shopping from its Holiday Gift Guide, packed with cozy-season favorites like baggy jeans, varsity knits, matching sweat sets, and more.

From refreshing a winter wardrobe to crossing names off their gift list, paying with Affirm lets eligible shoppers spread out the cost with interest-free biweekly payments or monthly installments up to 24 months. No hidden fees, no late fees, no surprises — just good vibes, great style, and a smarter way to pay.

“Our customers want to look good and feel good this holiday season — and that includes how they pay for the moments that matter, whether it’s finding the perfect gift for a friend or treating themselves,” said Richard Cox, Pacsun Chief Merchandising Officer. “By partnering with Affirm, we’re giving them a better way to pay — one that brings clarity, control, and confidence to every purchase.”

“People are planning their holiday purchases more intentionally than ever,” said Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm. “They’re looking for payment options they can count on — and more are choosing Affirm because it delivers exactly that. Together with Pacsun, we’re helping them shop smarter so they can focus on what really matters — celebrating the season, not worrying about late or hidden fees.”

Pacsun joins Affirm’s global network of nearly 420,000 merchant partners, including leading brands like Amazon, Costco, StubHub, SeatGeek, REVOLVE, Net-a-Porter, StockX, adidas, and many more.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Substack.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Rates are from 0-36%. For example, a purchase of $140 might cost $12.64/mo over 12 months at 15% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available everywhere, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses.

AFRM-PA