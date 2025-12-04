Contrast Security and Datadog Partner to Deliver Verified Application Runtime Threat Detection in Datadog Cloud SIEM

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contrast Security, the leader in Application Detection and Response (ADR), and Datadog announced a new integration that brings verified application runtime intelligence directly into Datadog Cloud SIEM. The integration enables Security Operations Centers (SOCs) to distinguish real application-layer exploits from background noise and then stop those attacks.

“Security teams are under pressure to cut Mean Time to Respond (MTTR), but struggle with noisy alerts that lack context,” said Faya Peng, General Manager of ADR and Head of Product at Contrast Security. “By delivering verified runtime intelligence into Datadog, we’re giving SecOps the contextual fidelity to confidently automate triage and response without fear of false positives. Adding Contrast data to the Datadog Cloud SIEM completes the overall security picture, drastically reducing the time required to stop application breaches.”

Closing the Application Security Context Gap

Datadog’s State of Application Security report further highlights the scale of the problem, finding that although organizations face thousands of vulnerabilities, only 3% of critical vulnerabilities represent truly high-priority risks. And, according to Contrast’s Software Under Siege 2025 report, applications are attacked every 3 minutes on average, with more than 31% of viable exploits targeting weaknesses such as unsafe deserialization that perimeter tools routinely miss.

Together, these findings underscore the urgent need for runtime visibility and high-confidence signals that separate genuine threats from the overwhelming noise of logs and low-fidelity alerts.

Many teams struggle to separate genuine application attacks from the flood of low-value alerts generated by perimeter tools. WAF alerts, for example, correlate to real exploits less than 0.25% of the time, forcing analysts to spend hours manually validating threats. Contrast ADR closes this gap by detecting and blocking attacks inside the application itself, then streaming verified alerts, including needed context, directly into Datadog Cloud SIEM as trusted triggers for automated workflows.

Verified Alerts, Automation-Ready

With this integration, joint customers can:

Confidently detect and respond to application-layer attacks that evade traditional tools, including untrusted deserialization and OGNL injection, which can lead to data exfiltration and ransomware.

Automate triage by sending verified alerts directly to your ticketing, chat, and case management systems, complete with the context developers need to investigate and respond quickly.

Reduce Application Layer MTTR from days to minutes by feeding verified runtime intelligence into Datadog Workflows, thereby eliminating noisy alerts and speeding up response steps, with the ability to automate them.

Accelerate remediation with Contrast SmartFix AI, which not only identifies the correct fix but also automatically generates pull requests, delivering ready-to-merge code changes that speed up repairs and improve productivity.

Availability

Datadog customers can find Contrast ADR in the Datadog platform.

About Contrast Security

Contrast Security is the global leader in Application Detection and Response (ADR), empowering organizations to see and stop attacks on applications and APIs in real time. Contrast embeds patented threat sensors directly into the software, delivering unmatched visibility and protection. With continuous defense, Contrast uncovers hidden application-layer risks that traditional solutions miss. Contrast’s powerful Runtime Security technology equips developers, AppSec teams and SecOps with one platform that proactively protects and defends applications and APIs against evolving threats.