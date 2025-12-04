The Cincinnati Insurance Company Deploys Guidewire ClaimCenter to Transform Claims Operations

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it’s worked with The Cincinnati Insurance Company to successfully deploy Guidewire ClaimCenter to power claims management for Cincinnati’s insurance operations, simplify claims IT operations, and adapt more quickly to changing market demands. The company deployed ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud Platform to its workers’ compensation line of business and is currently implementing the product for the rest of its commercial, excess and surplus, and personal lines of business.

Cincinnati Insurance Vice President and Director of Information Technology Scott Kusel said, “Guidewire Cloud Platform provides us with the flexibility to improve efficiencies, deliver new functionality more quickly, comply with regulatory requirements, and enhance our policyholders’ experience, while keeping us current on the latest technology innovations.”

Cincinnati Insurance Vice President of Headquarters Claims Operations John Crow commented, “Our claims staff has given positive feedback on the clean layout, the ease of finding information, the ability to link documents within a claim, and the ability for multiple users to work on a claim at the same time.”

Guidewire Head of Professional Services Michael Mahoney remarked, “We congratulate The Cincinnati Insurance Company on its successful ClaimCenter implementation project on Guidewire Cloud Platform. We look forward to working with the company to continue its market leadership in providing superior claims service to policyholders in their time of need and enhancing the ability of local independent insurance agents to deliver high quality financial protection to the people and businesses they serve, as the company has done for 75 years.”

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 43 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

