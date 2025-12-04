Accenture Invests in WEVO to Accelerate Customer-Led Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced a strategic investment in WEVO, the AI-powered customer research platform that enables companies to simulate and validate behaviors before launching new products and services. The investment, led by Accenture Ventures, will incorporate WEVO’s unique capabilities within Accenture Song’s GrowthOS, a proprietary platform designed to help clients turn customer needs into scalable revenue faster and with greater confidence.

The collaboration aims to solve one of the most pressing challenges in business today: how to keep pace with rapidly changing customer expectations. Three in four customers say they wish companies would respond faster to their needs, and organizations can no longer afford long development cycles or expensive guesswork.

WEVO’s platform allows teams to test value propositions and product experiences with both synthetic personas and real users, using generative AI to deliver behavioral insights in hours, not weeks. This gives clients early, evidence-based confidence to invest in the ideas most likely to succeed, accelerating speed to market and increasing ROI.

“In today’s market, the gap between ideas and outcomes is where growth is lost,” said Sean Lyons, global growth strategy lead, Accenture Song. “Embedding WEVO within GrowthOS means our clients can move from concept to customer validation faster than ever, making better decisions and creating harmonized customer experiences.”

Founded in 2017, WEVO combines large-scale human insight with AI simulation, enabling companies to predict how target audiences will react to new concepts and campaigns before launch. The platform has been adopted by leading global brands to optimize product development, digital experiences, and marketing strategies, helping them deliver what customers truly want.

“We founded WEVO on the belief that combining human empathy with AI speed would transform how organizations innovate,” said Nitzan Shaer, co-founder and CEO, WEVO. “Accenture’s investment validates that vision. Together, we’ll empower more teams around the world to launch new products and campaigns with greater certainty, speed and responsibility – ensuring every experience is aligned with what customers want, before it ever goes live.”

WEVO joins Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, which gives high-growth enterprise technology companies access to Accenture’s deep domain expertise and global client base, helping them scale faster and deliver on their mission. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

