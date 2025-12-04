Westinghouse and PROMATION Sign Agreement for New-Build Projects in Canada and Globally

PETERBOROUGH, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company and PROMATION Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support nuclear new-build projects in Canada and globally. Under the agreement, PROMATION has the potential to provide robotics, tooling and equipment for AP1000® and AP300™ projects.

“We are delighted to formalize this memorandum of understanding with Westinghouse which symbolizes our shared values of genuine collaboration and continued excellence. This MoU provides another tangible key milestone in our continued journey built on trust, innovation and mutual success,” said Darryl Spector, President of PROMATION. “Being acknowledged as a trusted partner by Westinghouse is an important recognition of the growth and commitment to quality manifested by the great team we have here at PROMATION. This collaboration reinforces our shared goal of pursuing a cleaner future built on reliable nuclear power for our families and generations to come.”

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, PROMATION is a leading supplier of robotics, automation, tooling and equipment in the nuclear power generation, radiopharmaceutical, automotive and industrial markets. With over three decades of proven resilience and experience, PROMATION is positioned as a go-to innovation partner supporting complex projects for reactor refurbishments, reactor components and tooling, decommissioning support systems, radiopharmaceutical hot cell design and manufacture, and nuclear new-build systems and equipment for SMRs and large-scale reactors.

“Extending our relationship with PROMATION enhances our supply chain for nuclear new-build projects in Canada and beyond,” said John Gorman, President of Westinghouse Canada. “Trusted Canadian partners like PROMATION help us bolster the nation’s economy because each AP1000 unit built globally could generate approximately $1 billion of Canadian dollars in GDP through local suppliers.”

The announcement is the latest in a series of agreements with Canadian firms to support Westinghouse’s AP1000 and AP300 projects globally.

Owned by Canadian energy powerhouses Brookfield and Cameco, Westinghouse is the only nuclear vendor with an advanced, proven and fully operational advanced Generation III+ reactor technology that is ready to be deployed in Canada and generate electricity by as early as 2035. A four-unit AP1000 facility in Canada can power at least three million homes while supporting $28.7 billion Canadian dollars in GDP during construction. The four-unit plant would also generate $8.1 billion in GDP and support 12,000 high-quality full-time Canadian jobs annually during its 60-plus year lifespan. By becoming a part of the AP1000 supply chain, Canadian firms will have opportunities to support the six AP1000 reactors setting operational and performance records globally as well as the 14 AP1000 units under construction and numerous others under various contracting phases worldwide.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the future of energy, providing reliable, innovative nuclear technologies and services globally. Westinghouse pioneered commercial nuclear power, delivering the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957. The company has industrialized more nuclear reactors than any other company, with its technology forming the basis of half of the world's operating nuclear plants. More than 140 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.