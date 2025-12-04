NatPay + Zebec to Power Next-Gen Payroll With Web3 Connectivity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payroll Growth Partners (“PGP”) of the Zebec Network and the National Payment Corporation (NatPay), a leading ACH and document distribution provider, announced a strategic partnership to power next-generation payroll and disbursement platform with bank-grade direct deposit infrastructure and optional Web3 payout rails.

By integrating NatPay's payroll and HCM stack with Zebec Network's programmable, real-time stablecoin payment rails, clients will be able to route payouts over both traditional bank and Web3-native rails from one integrated platform.

NatPay, in business since 1991, processes more than $170 billion annually for over 300,000 ACH clients, making it one of the U.S. largest providers of ACH payroll and related services. Through this partnership, PayBridge will leverage NatPay’s Direct Deposit Plus, pay card, and paperless statement capabilities to deliver faster, more reliable, and fully auditable payouts for employers in PGP’s nationwide portfolio.

PayBridge, acquired by PGP and now a flagship firm within the group, processes over $300 million in annual payroll for enterprise and mid-market employers. By integrating NatPay’s payroll and HCM stack with Zebec’s programmable, stablecoin rails, clients can route payouts over both traditional bank and Web3-native rails.

The combined solution leverages ISO 20022 – based payment messaging, NatPay’s ACH engine, and connectivity to FedNow, alongside bank and wire settlement flows. This creates a future-proof payroll, treasury, and disbursement infrastructure, enabling employers to run payouts across ACH, wire, real-time FedNow, and Zebec’s programmable Web3 rails from a single compliant platform.

“NatPay brings three decades of experience, national scale, and a proven infrastructure,” said Simon Babakhani, Zebec CEO and Founder of Payroll Growth Partners. “Pairing their infrastructure allows us to offer our clients the best of both worlds: bank-trusted direct deposit and programmable payouts in one workflow.”

“PGP and PayBridge represent exactly the kind of forward-looking partners we look for,” said Jim Hagan, EVP at NatPay. “Together, we’re helping payroll providers and employers move from batch processes to always-on, digital-first experiences, without sacrificing security or compliance.”

The integration will support traditional direct deposit, pay cards, and paperless pay stubs, with phased rollouts for optional stablecoin payroll, earned wage access, and cross-border disbursements.

About Payroll Growth Partners

Payroll Growth Partners invests in and operates small- to medium-sized payroll companies, enhancing efficiency, unlocking new revenue, and future-proofing client offerings. payrollgrowthpartners.com

About NatPay (National Payment Corporation)

National Payment Corporation (NatPay) is a top leader in ACH and document distribution solutions, providing direct deposit, pay cards, online pay stubs, tax forms, and e-statement services to clients nationwide. natpay.com