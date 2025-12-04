-

Fivetran and MegazoneCloud Partner to Accelerate AI-Ready Data Foundations Across Asia Pacific

New South Korea cloud region availability enables secure data movement and local compliance for AI workloads

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran, the global leader in automated data movement, today announced a new partnership with MegazoneCloud aimed at helping enterprises across Asia Pacific build secure, compliant, and AI-ready data foundations. The collaboration expands Fivetran’s regional presence and supports the company's newly launched local cloud region availability across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud in South Korea. It also integrates MegazoneCloud’s ISO/IEC 42001-certified AI platform, AIR Studio, enabling responsible and governed AI deployment.

As a Premier Fivetran partner, MegazoneCloud will gain access to Fivetran’s enablement, co-selling, and joint go-to-market programs, helping customers establish trusted, high-performance data pipelines that power analytics and AI workloads.

Enterprises across finance, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare are rapidly scaling their AI initiatives, increasing the demand for real-time, automated, and compliant data infrastructure. Together, Fivetran and MegazoneCloud provide a unified approach that ensures organizations can move, manage, and activate data securely and at scale.

"Building a trusted, AI-ready data foundation is essential for success in the AI era," said TJ Chandler, Managing Director APAC at Fivetran. "Our partnership with MegazoneCloud strengthens our ability to support customers across Asia Pacific. Together, we’re delivering a secure and reliable foundation that enables organizations to unlock the full value of their data and accelerate AI innovation."

Integrated capabilities delivered through the partnership

  • Accelerated AI readiness: Use automated, reliable pipelines to deliver clean, governed data ready for AI and analytics.
  • Local compliance and performance: Meet data residency, sovereignty, and latency requirements with Fivetran’s new local cloud regions on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, beginning in Seoul.
  • Responsible AI: Deploy secure, compliant AI applications through MegazoneCloud’s ISO/IEC 42001-certified AI management system.
  • Unified data foundation: Leverage an integrated approach that spans automated data movement, governed transformations, and secure AI development applications.

This collaboration provides enterprises across Asia Pacific with the modern data and AI infrastructure needed to innovate responsibly and compete in an increasingly AI-driven economy.

About Fivetran

Fivetran provides the trusted data foundation for the AI era, unifying data movement, transformation, and activation to power analytics and innovation. Leading enterprises around the globe, including OpenAI, LVMH, Pfizer, and Verizon, depend on Fivetran to make data reliable, interoperable, and ready for intelligence across every cloud and system. Learn more at Fivetran.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Matias Cavallin
323-715-0020
matias.cavallin@fivetran.com

