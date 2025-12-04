One Inc Partners with Benekiva to Deliver Fully Digital Claims Payment Experience

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, today announced a partnership with Benekiva, a leading insurtech dedicated to transforming claims management with speed, intelligence, and compassion. Together, the companies will deliver a fully digital claims payment experience for Benekiva’s carrier-policyholders, from first notice of loss through final payout.

Benekiva’s SaaS platform seamlessly connects to any policy management system to provide a single collaborative and automated claims solution across an entire product portfolio including life, annuity, long-term care, and disability. With this collaboration, Benekiva offers carriers instant access to One Inc’s robust platform, ClaimsPay®, enabling them to replace paper checks with digital disbursements with ACH, EFT, PayPal, Push to Debit and Venmo.

“Benekiva’s API-first configurability and One Inc’s connected digital payments network create an excellent technology stack designed for speed, security, and flexibility,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO of One Inc. “Carriers benefit from accelerated claims cycles, measurable cost savings, improved compliance, and stronger policyholder loyalty, while claimants and associates have simpler, more efficient experiences.”

“At Benekiva, we believe the best partnerships are rooted in shared values, and our collaboration with One Inc reflects exactly that,” said Brent Williams, Founder & CEO of Benekiva. “Both organizations are deeply committed to putting people first — policyholders, claimants, and claim processors alike. By uniting Benekiva’s cloud-native, product-agnostic claims automation platform with One Inc’s modern digital payments network, we’re delivering a seamless, compassionate claims-to-payment experience that helps carriers modernize with confidence and gives families the outcomes they deserve.”

About One Inc:

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry for over 290 carriers through a unified and frictionless payment network. Specializing solely in insurance, One Inc enhances carrier operations by cutting costs, boosting security, and improving customer experience. Their all-inclusive digital payments platform offers diverse payment options, multi-channel communications, and swift claim settlements, even for complex cases. As a leading digital payments platform, One Inc handles $120 billion in premiums and claims annually. Named among CNBC’s Top Global Fintech Companies twice, recognized as one of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and honored on the Inc. 5000 list four years running, One Inc stands as a leader in fintech innovation. For more details, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Benekiva:

Benekiva helps insurers modernize claims with Humanomation®. Our platform blends intelligent automation with human empathy to make the claims process faster, easier, and more compassionate for policyholders, their families and the teams that serve them. With an SOC II-compliant platform that helps carriers reduce claims cycle times by over 84%, Benekiva is redefining what it means to deliver care at scale, from first notice of loss to final payout. Learn more at www.benekiva.com.