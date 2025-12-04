Triton Digital and Omny Studio Introduce Video Podcasting to Power the Next Generation of Digital Storytelling

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio, podcast and broadcast radio industries, today announced a significant update to Omny Studio, expanding the platform’s capabilities to include comprehensive support for video podcasting.

This update gives publishers the ability to create, manage, distribute and monetize both audio and video content within a single platform. By adding video support to Triton’s publishing, analytics and monetization tools, Omny Studio makes it easier for creators and media companies to reach and engage audiences wherever they choose to watch or listen.

“Podcasting has always been rooted in audio, and that is still the core of the medium,” John Rosso, President and CEO, Triton Digital, said. “But video has become a really powerful way for people to discover new content and find shows they end up loving. By bringing video into Omny Studio’s world-leading podcast platform, we are giving publishers a chance to grow their reach, build stronger connections with their audiences, and open up new revenue opportunities, all while still leveraging the same trusted technology they already use for audio.”

The upgraded Omny Studio platform offers a range of new capabilities designed to streamline video podcast creation and monetization:

Seamless Video Integration: Publishers can upload, organize and distribute video podcasts alongside audio within the same intuitive workflow.

Publishers can upload, organize and distribute video podcasts alongside audio within the same intuitive workflow. Open Distribution Support: Built on RSS, Omny Studio supports distribution to compatible podcast players, reinforcing the open nature of podcasting and enabling broader audience reach.

Built on RSS, Omny Studio supports distribution to compatible podcast players, reinforcing the open nature of podcasting and enabling broader audience reach. Ecosystem-Friendly Functionality: By maintaining an open RSS framework, Omny Studio allows publishers to leverage existing analytics and monetization workflows—including audio ad insertion into video episodes—using the tools they already trust.

"Video is playing an ever-growing role in how audiences engage with podcasts, as well as opportunities - and challenges - in how we monetise them,” Rachel Corbett, Network Director, NOVA PODCASTS, said. “NOVA is excited to be partnering with Omny to trial this new technology and explore a video solution that complements the commercial models that keep our shows sustainable. This kind of innovation is exactly what the industry needs as listener behaviour continues to evolve."

By bringing audio and video together in one platform, Triton Digital and Omny Studio are helping publishers create, share and monetize content across formats—while laying the groundwork for future support of HLS delivery in publisher apps, a key step in advancing video podcast distribution and monetization in open ecosystems.

To learn more about how Triton Digital supports premium publishers in audio and video streaming and podcasting, visit www.tritondigital.com.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio and video industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, video, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.