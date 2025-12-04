-

LabGenius Therapeutics Announces New Collaboration with Sanofi for Multiple AI/ML-driven Antibody Optimisation Programmes

  • The companies have entered into a new collaboration where LabGenius Therapeutics will apply its ML-driven antibody discovery platform (EVA™) to optimise potential therapeutic NANOBODY® proteins for multiple new targets
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LabGenius Therapeutics (“LabGenius”), a drug discovery company combining machine learning (ML) and high-throughput experimentation to optimise potential therapeutic antibodies, today announced a second collaboration with Sanofi. This collaboration combines LabGenius’ AI/ML-driven antibody design capabilities with Sanofi’s expertise in the development of therapeutic NANOBODY® molecules to co-optimise proteins for therapeutically valuable properties. Following the success of their first collaboration, LabGenius will apply the EVA™ platform to optimise NANOBODY® molecules for multiple new targets in the area of inflammation.

This collaboration combines LabGenius’ AI/ML-driven antibody design capabilities with Sanofi’s expertise in the development of therapeutic NANOBODY® molecules to co-optimise proteins for therapeutically valuable properties

“We are truly excited about this new collaboration with Sanofi,” said LabGenius’ CSO, Dr. Angus Sinclair. “This partnership serves as strong validation of our platform’s unique ability to tackle complex antibody co-optimisation challenges across a wide range of therapeutic targets, ultimately driving better outcomes for patients.”

About LabGenius Therapeutics

LabGenius Therapeutics is a drug discovery company pioneering the discovery of next-generation therapeutic antibodies. The company’s discovery platform, EVA™, integrates several cutting-edge technologies drawn from the fields of artificial intelligence, robotic automation and synthetic biology. LabGenius Therapeutics operates a hybrid business model that includes partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies in parallel with pursuing a wholly-owned therapeutic pipeline. For more information, please visit www.labgeniustx.com, or connect on LinkedIn.

