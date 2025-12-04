PubMatic and BrightLine Partner to Turn Interactive CTV into Measurable Performance

No Headquarters/REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As advertisers are expected to spend nearly $33 billion on connected TV advertising by the end of 2025 (eMarketer), a key question remains: how to connect interactive ad experiences to measurable sales outcomes. Today, PubMatic and BrightLine announce a new partnership that brings interactive and addressable CTV ad formats to PubMatic’s unified programmatic platform, giving advertisers the ability to connect engagement to verified purchase outcomes at scale.

“This is not just interactive TV. It is interactive TV as a performance channel,” said Nicole Scaglione, VP of CTV, PubMatic. Share

“This is not just interactive TV. It is interactive TV as a performance channel,” said Nicole Scaglione, VP of CTV, PubMatic. “By combining BrightLine's best-in-class creative experiences with PubMatic's AI-first programmatic infrastructure and extensive commerce media integrations, advertisers can now connect attention and interaction to measurable business outcomes, with purchase-level insights powered through PubMatic’s commerce-media partnerships.”

From Attention to Action

The collaboration brings BrightLine’s dynamic ad experiences, including shoppable carousels, quizzes, polls, and branded overlays, to PubMatic’s programmatic marketplace. Advertisers can activate these units across PubMatic’s premium streaming publishers, including LG Ad Solutions, Samsung TV Plus and Vizio, all within existing programmatic workflows.

Through PubMatic’s integrations with leading commerce media partners like Rippl and Instacart, advertisers can extend interactive CTV campaigns into SKU-level purchase reporting, unifying engagement metrics from BrightLine with verified downstream outcomes.

“This partnership makes high-performing, interactive formats accessible to every advertiser through the open programmatic ecosystem,” said Rob Aksman, President and Chief Strategy Officer at BrightLine. “Together with PubMatic, we’re bridging the gap between interactive engagement and commerce outcomes, bringing accountability to every impression.”

Partnership Benefits:

For Advertisers: Interactive CTV becomes a measurable performance channel for brands with both upper- and lower-funnel goals.

Interactive CTV becomes a measurable performance channel for brands with both upper- and lower-funnel goals. For Publishers: Premium access to high-performing ad formats that drive incremental revenue and command higher CPMs while enhancing viewer experience.

Premium access to high-performing ad formats that drive incremental revenue and command higher CPMs while enhancing viewer experience. For Agencies: Unified planning, activation, and measurement across all CTV campaigns with full transparency into what drives outcomes.

Recent research shows that 75% of viewers find interactive ads unique and 71% find them attention-grabbing (FreeWheel x MediaScience, 2025). BrightLine studies further reveal that interactive CTV units deliver 36% higher brand recall and directly correlate with higher purchase intent.

Built for the Moment: Holiday Programming and Live Sports

Through this collaboration, PubMatic partners directly with advertisers to conceive, design, and deploy dynamic, interactive formats tailored to specific performance or brand goals, from shoppable overlays in sports streams to localized holiday offers that deliver measurable impact.

The partnership launches during the holiday programming and live-sports season, when streaming viewership and advertiser demand for measurable sales conversions reach annual highs. By layering BrightLine’s interactive formats on PubMatic’s premium, live supply, advertisers can turn high-attention moments into shoppable, localized, and measurable performance opportunities.

CTV's next era will be defined by accountability. PubMatic and BrightLine are delivering on that promise, combining creative interactivity, addressable precision, and commerce-media measurement into one performance-driven solution. Through this partnership, advertisers gain the scale of television, the precision of programmatic, and the proof of commerce, all in a single activation.

About Brightline

BrightLine is the pioneering standard for interactive CTV experiences, transforming how viewers engage with advertising and content through dynamic and clickable creative solutions built specifically for television. Powered by integrations across the entire streaming ecosystem, BrightLine enables brands, agencies, and media partners to deliver premium interactive formats at scale. Trusted by the world’s largest streamers and Fortune 100 advertisers, BrightLine turns TV from a passive medium into an actionable, measurable channel that drives real results.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future. PubMatic's sell-side platform empowers the world's leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has leveraged an infrastructure-driven approach for efficient real-time data processing. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, PubMatic improves outcomes for customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising ecosystem.