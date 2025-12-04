NTT DATA Lands Hyperscale Agreements Totaling Over 130MW Across Four Campuses

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today announced agreements between its Global Data Center business and leading hyperscale cloud providers totaling more than 130MW of capacity, across its campuses in Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix and Virginia. This capacity will enable the deployment of advanced AI and machine learning workloads, supporting the next wave of innovation for hyperscale clients.

With the explosive growth of AI and cloud computing, organizations require infrastructure that can deliver the reliability, connectivity and rapid scalability needed to support next-generation workloads. These deals underscore NTT Global Data Centers’ growing role as a trusted partner for the world’s most demanding digital infrastructure needs. NTT Global Data Centers’ campuses in Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix and Virginia offer robust connectivity and rapid scalability, making each location an ideal hub for hyperscale growth.

“These agreements reflect the trust our clients place in NTT Global Data Centers to deliver the scale, flexibility, and reliability required to power their digital transformation,” said Doug Adams, CEO and President, NTT Global Data Centers. “As the adoption of AI accelerates, clients turn to us for advanced infrastructure capable of supporting compute-intensive AI workloads with speed, security and sustainability. By combining our expertise in cooling innovation and hyperscale design, we are helping the world’s leading technology companies meet the growing demands of AI and advancing their long-term growth and innovation strategies.”

As AI and hyperscale requirements accelerate, NTT Global Data Centers continues to engineer purpose-built data centers that meet the commitments of the company’s Climate Pledge, ensuring global expansion not only delivers the performance and scalability clients demand but also advances long-term sustainability goals.

As the world’s third-largest data center provider, NTT Global Data Centers has accelerated its global footprint over the past year, opening 10 new facilities across North America, EMEA and APAC and adding more than 370MW of new IT capacity. This expansion is designed to serve both hyperscale and enterprise clients, reflecting our commitment to delivering flexible, high-performance solutions for organizations of all sizes. It is part of NTT Global Data Centers’ broader strategy to invest more than $10 billion through 2027 to deliver critical, AI-ready infrastructure and support the growing digital economy.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world’s leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

