Bilt and United Airlines Expand Collaboration, Unlocking 2X Total Miles on Rent Payments for MileagePlus Cardmembers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bilt, the rewards program that connects where you live with the places you love, today announced an expanded collaboration with United Airlines that enables United® MileagePlus® Chase Cardmembers to earn 2 total miles per $1 spent when paying rent through the Bilt platform.

This marks Bilt’s second co-brand card collaboration, significantly expanding earning opportunities for Bilt's 5M+ members throughout the Bilt ecosystem while providing United MileagePlus Chase Cardmembers with an unprecedented way to accelerate earning miles through their largest monthly expense.

"We created Bilt to solve a simple problem—rent is the biggest expense for millions of Americans, but it never earned rewards. Now, we're expanding the Bilt ecosystem to give members even more ways to maximize that expense," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt. "United has major hubs right where our members live, so this partnership means your monthly rent payment can now become flights home for the holidays, trips with friends, or whatever matters most to you. It's another powerful addition to an ecosystem that already includes more than 45,000 neighborhood merchants and the ability to transfer points to our incredible suite of travel partners."

How It Works

Starting today, eligible United MileagePlus Chase Cardmembers who pay rent through Bilt will automatically earn 2 total miles per $1 spent, up to $50,000 in rent payments per calendar year. The benefit applies to all participating United MileagePlus Chase consumer credit cards, including:

The United Gateway℠ Card

The United℠ Explorer Card

The United Quest℠ Card

The United Club℠ Card

The United Presidential Plus℠ Card

"We're always looking for innovative ways to help our cardmembers earn more miles on their everyday spending," said Mike Petrella, Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships for United Airlines. "Through this expanded collaboration with Bilt, our cardmembers can now earn miles on rent—turning a major monthly cost into a faster path to their next adventure."

Expanding the Bilt Ecosystem

The broadened United collaboration represents a significant expansion of the Bilt ecosystem, which features over 45,000 neighborhood merchants and restaurant partners where members can earn stacked rewards with any card linked to their Bilt wallet.

As the largest airline in the world, connecting passengers to more than 360 destinations—and major hubs in key Bilt markets including San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Houston, Newark/New York, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C.—the partnership provides immediate value to Bilt's members.

"What makes this partnership particularly compelling is the natural overlap between United's hub cities and some of our strongest member markets," added Jain. "We're giving members in these cities another powerful reason to pay rent through Bilt while building loyalty with United."

The 2X total miles benefit is available immediately to all eligible United MileagePlus Chase Cardmembers paying rent through Bilt. Members can activate the benefit by adding their eligible United MileagePlus card to their Bilt account and selecting it as their preferred rent payment method.

For more information about earning United miles through Bilt, visit bilt.com/p/united-card.

About Bilt

Bilt is the first loyalty program for renters that allows members to earn rewards on rent and HOA payments while building a path to homeownership. The Bilt Alliance – developed in partnership with some of the nation’s largest residential owners and operators – is a network of more than 5 million homes across the country that rewards residents on each residential payment and enables property managers to increase resident loyalty and cost savings. Launched in June 2021, Bilt boasts the highest value rewards programs on the market today – including one-to-one point transfers for travel across major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios; and the ability to use Bilt Points for rent credits, rideshare, home delivery, parking, toward a future down payment on a home or eligible student loans, and more. For more information, visit www.bilt.com.