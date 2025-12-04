Sidus Space Secures Subcontractor Role with MobLobSpace on NASA SBIR Radar Initiative with LizzieSat Hosting

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU), an innovative space and defense technology company, today announced its role as a subcontractor supporting MobLobSpace, Inc. under a NASA Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award. The six-month design study will focus on designing and planning a mission to host an advanced space-based 4D radar system onboard Sidus’ LizzieSat satellite platform, delivering critical Space Domain Awareness (SDA) data services to track centimeter-scale orbital debris.

Under the $173,000 NASA SBIR award, MobLobSpace will develop an adaptive electronically scanned array radar as part of NASA’s Space Sustainability Strategy programs. Sidus Space will provide input on host spacecraft specifications, including power and Guidance, Navigation, and Control (GNC) systems, to ensure seamless integration of the radar payload aboard LizzieSat.

“Partnering with MobLobSpace to host advanced radar technology aboard LizzieSat represents a significant step toward improving space situational awareness and mitigating collision risks,” said Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space. “This collaboration positions Sidus to deliver scalable, commercially viable solutions that support the long-term sustainability of space operations.”

In addition to the design study, Sidus has received an add-on Technical and Business Assistance (TABA) award to conduct a study exploring scale pathways for the SDA data service. This analysis will examine the number of satellite nodes required for a constellation capable of complete orbital coverage and assess deployment strategies to meet growing demand for orbital debris tracking.

“Hosting an adaptive radar in orbit demands precise power and GNC integration,” said Charlton Shackleton, Co-Founder of MobLobSpace. “LizzieSat’s design provides the flexibility needed to support this capability.”

This collaboration underscores Sidus Space’s commitment to advancing space sustainability through innovative partnerships and technology integration. By leveraging LizzieSat’s versatility and MobLobSpace’s radar expertise, the project aims to deliver critical data services that protect assets and ensure safe operations in an increasingly congested orbital environment.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an innovative space and defense technology company offering flexible, cost-effective solutions, including satellite manufacturing and technology integration, AI-driven space-based data solutions, mission planning and management operations, AI/ML products and services, and space and defense hardware manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined®, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat®, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence, and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida’s Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: www.sidusspace.com.

About MobLobSpace

MobLobSpace, Inc. supports client needs in space with unique technological approaches to support Space Situational Awareness. For more information, visit: https://moblob.space.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.