Western Metallica Announces Debt Settlement

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Metallica Resources Corp. (TSXV: WMS) (“Western Metallica” or the “Company”) announces that it has settled its debt with Gestión de Consensos Socioambientales S.A.C. in the amount of USD $13,648.47 through the issuance of an aggregate of 180,000 common shares of Western Metallica (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.065 per Common Share and a cash payment of USD $6,000.00.

The Common Shares are subject to a statutory hold period until April 5, 2026. Closing of the Debt Settlement remains subject to final acceptance by the TSXV.

About Western Metallica Resources Corp.

Western Metallica is an Ontario registered company with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, trading on the TSXV under symbol WMS. Western Metallica is in the business of mineral resource exploration. Its project interests include its 100% owned Nueva Celti Copper Property in Andalusia, Spain, and three other gold projects located in the “Navelgas Gold Belt” in Asturias, Spain (Penedela, Valledor and Sierra Alta). Further information can be found at: www.westernmetallicacorp.com

