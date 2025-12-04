Horace Mann Partners with National Fitness Brands to Support the Health and Wellness of Educators Nationwide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For more than 80 years, Horace Mann has been helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. Now, Horace Mann is deepening its commitment to educators and school staff by partnering with several national fitness brands.

At Horace Mann, we believe that stronger educators build stronger communities and we’re proud to be part of that journey. Educators can explore available fitness discounts at: www.horacemann.com/fitness. Share

At a time when many educators are setting resolutions to prioritize their health and well-being, this partnership arrives at the perfect moment by offering them the chance to recharge, refocus, and invest in themselves for the year ahead.

New collaborations with several leading fitness organizations, including 24 Hour Fitness, SoulCycle, and additional national and regional partners, are designed to make fitness more accessible and affordable for educators.

“Educators nurture minds and strengthen the communities they serve,” said Steve Chauby, Chief Marketing & Distribution Officer at Horace Mann. “Yet one in three decide against a gym membership because it feels financially out of reach. By partnering with gyms across the country, Horace Mann is making fitness more affordable for educators to invest in their own well-being as much as they invest in their students.”

A recent Horace Mann survey found that many educators face challenges prioritizing their own health and fitness:

Only 35% of educators currently belong to a health club.

41% of non-members cite financial barriers as the primary reason they don’t join, a number that increases to 50% among educators under 50.

According to the World Health Organization, regular exercise provides significant physical, emotional, and mental health benefits, including enhancing brain health, reducing feelings of depression and anxiety, improving sleep and benefiting overall emotional well-being.

“At Horace Mann, we believe that educators help build strong communities,” said Chauby. “We already provide a variety of resources to educators that range from student loan services, credit monitoring and classroom funding. These fitness partnerships strengthen our mission of service by supporting the physical and mental wellness of educators.”

“Educators move the world. We are honored to help them recharge, find their rhythm, and ride stronger together. Every class is a chance to breathe, reset, and return to the classroom with renewed energy and purpose,” said Evelyn Webster, CEO of SoulCycle. “We are excited to work with Horace Mann to bring these solutions to more educators.”

Educators can learn more about the discounts available in their state and the benefits of each partnership by visiting www.horacemann.com/fitness.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest multiline financial services company focused on helping America's educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit www.horacemann.com.