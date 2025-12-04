Alarm.com Partners with Everon to Launch Full Stack Security Solution

TYSONS, Va. & IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) and Everon, LLC, a leading security integrator and premier provider of commercial security, video, fire, and life safety solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a unified console for Everon customers to manage integrated intrusion protection, access control, remote video monitoring, and business management solutions.

The partnership reflects the growing demand for integrated commercial security platforms that can easily connect with existing infrastructure while delivering remote management capabilities. The Alarm.com partnership with Everon will enable a scalable solution that meets the sophisticated requirements of commercial customers across diverse business environments, from small businesses to multi-location enterprises.

“Working with Everon allows us to bring enterprise-grade mobile security capabilities to a broader range of commercial customers who need reliable, integrated solutions," said Dan Kerzner, President of Platforms Business at Alarm.com. "By combining our proven platform technology with Everon's operational expertise, we're creating a unified system that transforms how businesses manage their protection and monitoring needs."

“This partnership underscores our dedication to delivering next-generation technology across every aspect of the commercial security experience,” said Don Young, Chief Executive Officer at Everon. “By collaborating with a global technology leader like Alarm.com, we’re ensuring that innovation remains at the heart of what we do—empowering enterprises with a transformative platform that redefines how they manage and engage with their security and life-safety systems.”

Comprehensive Mobile Integration

The Everon integration leverages Alarm.com for Business' platform to provide a complete mobile security experience, including panel arm/disarm functionality, real-time activity monitoring, user management, and push notification capabilities. The partnership continues to enhance customer value through intrusion management, employee administration, customer service integration, and advanced notification customizations.

Advanced Video and Monitoring Capabilities

This integration extends across Alarm.com for Business' commercial offerings, including OpenEye for enterprise video surveillance and advanced analytics capabilities that seamlessly integrate with security events for comprehensive incident management. Future development will incorporate remote video monitoring integration and functionality.

Enterprise-Grade Flexibility

The partnership addresses the sophisticated needs of Everon's diverse customer base through a scalable platform that supports everything from basic intrusion monitoring to advanced multi-location management. Alarm.com for Business demonstrates its commitment to flexibility by integrating existing control panels with app-based management—modernizing systems without costly infrastructure replacements.

For Everon enterprise customers, the platform unifies oversight and control across every level of the organization. Integrated inspection tools, reporting, and real-time technician tracking will drive operational efficiency, with planned future integrations to deliver complete visibility to the order lifecycle. Planned enhancements to the platform also include future integration with Everon’s monitoring and management software suite and order-to-cash tool, empowering customers with real-time visibility, streamlined operations, and faster revenue cycles for smarter service management and a more seamless billing experience.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for intelligently connected properties. Millions of homeowners and businesses rely on Alarm.com’s technology to secure, monitor, and manage their environments from anywhere. Our comprehensive suite of solutions—including security, video surveillance, access control, active shooter detection, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness—is delivered exclusively through a trusted network of thousands of professional service providers and commercial integrators across North America and worldwide. Alarm.com’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. To learn more, visit www.alarm.com.

About Everon

Everon is a leading national integrator and premier service provider of commercial security, video, fire and life safety, ranked the third-largest security company in the U.S. by SDM Magazine. We support more than 300,000 customer locations, backed by our national strength, and over 5,000 employees, including 2,300 technicians, across more than 100 branches. Our company draws on an outstanding legacy of service excellence that is strengthened by our people’s decades of industry expertise to emerge as an industry leader and customer service champion, protecting commercial property, people, and assets. Corporate offices and our Innovation & Operations headquarters (iO) are based in the Dallas area in Irving, Texas. Follow us on LinkedIn.