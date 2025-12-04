PulteGroup Reveals Home Design Trends for 2026

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Design trends are lasting longer. What's popular today remains relevant tomorrow, and that endurance reflects something bigger. Homebuyers are stepping away from constant consumption and turnover and making purchasing decisions that last throughout every phase of life. The home design industry is responding, and PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM), the nation’s third-largest homebuilder, is watching it unfold across hundreds of projects nationwide.

PulteGroup’s 2026 Design Trends Forecast comes from one of the most experienced teams in the industry and largest in-house residential interior design firms in the country. Led by Angela Nuessle, National Vice President of Interior Design, the interiors team at PulteGroup designs over 475 model homes annually from coast to coast, covering over 1.4 million square feet of residential space. This gives them a rare perspective and allows them to realize trends before they peak. And with over two decades of experience shaping homes for every stage of life, Nuessle has a clear view of what lasts and what’s next.

"Trend lifecycles are elongating," Nuessle said. "What’s in is staying relevant for longer, and it’s a direct response to the anti-consumerism movement. People want choices that last. They care about quality and are more intentional when they buy. Homes are becoming purposeful, wellness-focused, and built for multiple generations."

So, what will define 2026? Nuessle and her team have identified three key trend areas shaping the year: Lifestyle, Design, and Color.

Lifestyle Trends

Multigenerational Living tops the list. Rooms that go from playrooms to offices to quiet retreats as families evolve. PulteGroup's ALLGEN floor plans deliver the flexibility that makes it work, with first-floor owner's suites, separate living areas with kitchenettes, and accessible bathrooms that let families share space while maintaining independence.

Quiet Luxury celebrates understated elegance. The approach favors natural materials, expert craftsmanship, and restraint. Less really can be lovely when every piece earns its place.

Wellness Throughout the home is now the standard. “Think cozy corners for mindfulness, spaces that foster community, and layouts that support mental and physical health,” added Nuessle. “It's not just aesthetics. It's how your home functions and enhances how you feel every day.”

Design Trends

Four styles are defining interiors in 2026. Heritage Classics focuses on authenticity with natural wood grains and antiques. Tailored Traditional brings refined classics with a modern edge. Warm Minimalism keeps clean lines but adds inviting textures. Glam and Luxe introduce luxurious accents that feel indulgent without overwhelming.

"These styles give homeowners flexibility to create spaces that feel personal and timeless," Nuessle said. "You can mix elements or commit fully to one approach."

Purposeful Innovation is a design trend Nuessle and her team also see gaining traction in 2026 and beyond. It means incorporating technology that solves real problems. Air purifying paints, smudge proof stainless steel, wear again appliance cycles that refresh clothes in minutes, and combination appliances that free up kitchen space. The common thread is design that serves how people actually live.

Color Trends

Black and white remains timeless and dramatic. Think black window frames against lighter walls or darker cabinetry with lighter countertops.

Bold blues and dimensional greens reduce stress and support wellbeing. "These colors aren't just pretty," Nuessle explained. "They're psychologically beneficial."

Coffee-inspired palettes deliver rich mocha, latte, and espresso tones. Soft tans and taupes add warmth across all home décor categories.

In 2026, Nuessle says homebuyers will be having more fun with finishes. Metallic, opalescent, and pearlized textures add depth and visual intrigue.

Why it Matters

"We’re not just decorating anymore," Nuessle said. "People are investing in homes that reflect their values and support their families for years to come."

Longer trend lifecycles mean homeowners can make confident choices, knowing their design decisions will remain relevant. The pressure to constantly update and redecorate is easing as quality and intentionality take priority over novelty.

"Don’t try to incorporate everything," Nuessle advised. "Choose what speaks to you and works with your lifestyle. Our home selection studios let buyers personalize their spaces, and our designers help them make choices that stay fresh for years.

"2026 is about intentionality and longevity," Nuessle concluded. "We’re moving away from redesigning every few years and embracing choices that grow with you. Homes are no longer just places to live, they reflect our values and how we care for our families."

For design inspiration and trend visualization, visit https://youtu.be/5-6xSQ_HqOY

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 45 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Pulte Homes, Centex, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; and jwhomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on X: @PulteGroupNews.