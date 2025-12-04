Summit Financial Expands National RIA Network With Minority Investment in Ivy Wealth Management

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summit Financial, a national investment advisory firm helping independent advisors scale through capital, integrated technology, and family-office services, today announced a minority-interest investment in Ivy Wealth Management. The partnership adds more than $500 million in client assets and deepens Summit’s presence in the Northeast.

Ivy Wealth Management is led by President Brad Ingegneri, CFP®, CRPC®, AIF®, who founded the West Warwick, R.I.-based firm in 2010 after nearly 10 years with Merrill Lynch as a senior financial advisor and assistant vice president. Serving high-net-worth families and business owners across the Northeast U.S., Ivy is known for its disciplined approach, client-first philosophy, and longstanding commitment to community engagement.

Executive Commentary

“Partnerships like these aren’t just about dollars. They enable growth-minded firms to collaborate, innovate, and strengthen our community for the future,” said Summit Financial Holdings Chairman and CEO Stan Gregor. “Brad and his team have built something special, putting clients first, navigating markets with insight, and delivering results with consistency and care.”

“We built Ivy to deliver personalized, sophisticated guidance that brings greater peace of mind for our clients. By partnering with Summit, we’re taking our client-first service to a whole new level,” Ivy’s Ingegneri said. “Ivy can now draw on deeper resources and capabilities, including enhanced technology and investment management platforms, to drive better outcomes for the families we serve.”

Summit’s Partnership Model Drives Growth

The investment reflects Summit’s differentiated strategy of expanding exclusively through minority-stake purchases in independent advisory firms. This approach to M&A enables principals of selling firms to retain control while gaining resources to accelerate growth. Since early 2024, Summit has completed 27 partnership transactions, including 14 this year, and now oversees more than $25 billion in client assets.

“Building a superior wealth management platform starts with investing in the right partners,” said Keith Soltis, ChFC®, Summit’s Head of Growth and Business Development. “Like Summit, Ivy is committed to service, integrity, and excellence. True to its name, Brad and his team have cultivated a business defined by resilience, consistency, and enduring growth for the clients they serve.”

