Sound Point Partners with CAIS to Broaden Access to Private Credit Solutions for the Wealth Channel

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sound Point Capital Management, LP (“Sound Point”), a leading global alternative credit manager with over $45 billion in assets under management,¹ announced a new partnership with CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors. The collaboration is focused on expanding access to Sound Point’s institutional-quality private credit strategies through the wealth management channel.

“We’re excited to bring Sound Point’s longstanding expertise in private credit to a broader audience of financial advisors and their clients,” said Stephen Ketchum, Founder and Managing Partner of Sound Point Capital. “This partnership represents an important step in broadening our reach and supporting advisors as they incorporate private credit into their clients’ portfolios.”

Through this relationship, Sound Point will join the CAIS platform, which connects over 2,000 wealth management firms and more than 62,000 financial advisors to a curated menu of alternative investment solutions. The partnership comes at a time of growing demand among financial advisors for private credit – according to a recent CAIS-Mercer survey, 89% of advisors are currently allocated to private debt and 91% of advisors plan to increase their allocations to alternatives over the next two years.²

“We’re proud to welcome Sound Point to the CAIS platform,” said Brad Walker, President of CAIS. “As private credit becomes a growing focus for the wealth management community, this partnership represents another step toward bridging the gap between managers and financial advisors. Sound Point’s experience aligns with our mission to expand access, enhance education, and drive greater choice across the alternatives landscape.”

This milestone also reflects the continued efforts of Sound Point’s Private Wealth team, led by Merrill Martin, to thoughtfully grow the firm’s reach and bring sophisticated credit strategies to a broader investor base.

About Sound Point Capital Management

Sound Point Capital Management is an alternative asset management firm founded in 2008 with particular expertise in credit strategies. Based in New York City, with offices in London, Greenwich, West Palm Beach, and San Francisco, the firm manages money on behalf of institutional investors including top-tier pensions, foundations, insurance companies, wealth management firms, and family offices. Sound Point's strategies span the spectrum of liquid and illiquid credit alternatives and include funds and managed accounts focused on leveraged loans, special situations, distressed debt, structured credit, direct lending, and commercial real estate. Sound Point currently manages over $45 billion in assets and was founded by Stephen J. Ketchum, who is the controlling shareholder. Five principals of Stone Point Capital LLC, as well as a third-party permanent capital fund that is managed by the Dyal Capital division of Blue Owl Capital Inc., and Assured Guaranty U.S. Holdings Inc., are strategic investors in the firm. For more information, please visit www.soundpointcap.com.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors. The CAIS platform powers the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade lifecycle of alternative investments and capital market strategies providing financial advisors and alternative asset managers with a single operating system for scale and efficiency. CAIS serves over 2,000 wealth management firms that support more than 62,000 financial advisors who oversee approximately $7.5 trillion in end-client assets. Founded in 2009, CAIS is headquartered in New York City with offices in Austin, TX; London; and Red Bank, NJ. CAIS continues to be recognized for its innovation and leadership including awards for Alternative Investment Firm of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report, WealthTech100 List by Fintech Global, Great Places to Work by Fortune, Best RIA Platform by SPi, Best Alternative Investments Solution by Finovate, and many others. For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

¹Assets under management (“AUM”) provided as of June 30, 2025. AUM does not include redemptions received or liquidations that may be in effect after June 30, 2025. AUM does include, where relevant, committed capital to discretionary draw-down vehicles that have not yet been drawn and entities that are not open to new investors and/or are in the process of winding down and represents the closed total commitment of all loans managed by commercial real estate credit as of June 30, 2025, including inherited portfolios managed that were originated by another manager and assets attributable to a non-advisory client.

²Source: "The State of Alternative Investments in Wealth Management 2025,” published January 29, 2025.

The statements and opinions presented above are endorsements provided by an executive of CAIS. CAIS is not a client of Sound Point or an investor in funds managed by Sound Point. Sound Point has not provided any cash or non-cash compensation for the use of these statements. Sound Point's commercial relationship with CAIS creates a conflict of interest since the executive has an incentive to make positive statements about Sound Point and its experience to maintain the goodwill with Sound Point. These statements describe the executive’s experience with Sound Point and/or its supervised persons and may not be representative of the experience of others.

Provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. All investing involves risk, including the risk of a total loss