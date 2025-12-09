Veridas Partners With Q2 Ingressos to Stop Ticketing Fraud and Provide Secure Access at Major Events in Brazil

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veridas, a global leader in identity and cybersecurity technology, has expanded its operations in South America by becoming the main provider of identity verification and anti-fraud services for Q2 Ingressos, one of Brazil’s largest ticketing and event-technology firms.

Q2 Ingressos, which manages ticket sales, access control, and cashless payments for concerts and live events across Brazil, will utilize Veridas’ technology to verify the identity of each ticket buyer online. The integration aims to curb ticket fraud and resale while improving the purchasing experience for customers.

The partnership brings Veridas’ digital identity platform to Brazil’s growing entertainment sector. Customers of Q2 Ingressos can now register, confirm their identity, and purchase tickets securely from any device, reducing fraud risk for both fans and event organizers.

A Proven Partner Across Latin America

Veridas already supports some of the most trusted identity deployments in Latin America, from facial access at River Plate’s Monumental Stadium in Argentina and the ANFP in Chile, to digital onboarding for leading banks such as BBVA and Scotiabank.

“We’re building on our success in stadium access to move into new sectors like fintech, payments, and entertainment,” said Anders Hartington, Managing Director for Brazil and the Southern Cone at Veridas.

With Q2 Ingressos joining its ecosystem, Veridas strengthens its position as a leading identity technology company in Latin America, helping the region move toward a future without passwords and without fraud, where identity is the foundation of secure and seamless digital interactions.

“Q2 Ingressos is proud to be the first ticketing company in Brazil to offer such advanced technology through our partnership with Veridas,” said Gabriel Andrade Borges, CEO of Q2 Ingressos. “With it, we’ve officially launched Q2 Face, our new facial validation solution for event access. We debuted it on November 10 at XCBPE, Brazil’s largest event producers’ gathering organized by ABRAPE, and it was a success. More than 4,500 facial validations in two days, delivering faster, safer, and more efficient entry for all attendees.”

“With major clients already trusting Veridas across the region, we’re not starting from scratch; we’re building on momentum,” added Eduardo Azanza, CEO of Veridas.

About Veridas

Veridas is a global leader in digital identity and biometrics, delivering trusted solutions that stop fraud while enabling secure, seamless interactions. Operating in 25 countries, Veridas’ AI-powered verification platform prevents identity fraud at scale for banking, telecom, government, and beyond.

About Q2 Ingressos

Q2 Ingressos is one of Brazil’s leading ticketing and event-technology companies, providing end-to-end solutions for live events across the country. The company specializes in ticket sales, access control, and cashless payment systems, supporting organizers in delivering secure, efficient, and seamless experiences for audiences.