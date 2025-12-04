AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Enel Reinsurance - Compagnia di Riassicurazione S.p.A.

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Enel Reinsurance - Compagnia di Riassicurazione S.p.A. (Enel Re) (Italy), a captive of Enel S.p.A. (Enel), a multinational electric utility company based in Italy. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Enel Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Enel Re’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), was at the strongest level at year-end 2024, and is expected to be maintained at the same level over the medium term. The captive benefits from good liquidity and low reinsurance dependence. An offsetting rating factor is Enel Re’s potential exposure to large losses given its high net retention per risk, which has the potential to introduce volatility in capitalisation levels.

Enel Re’s operating performance assessment reflects AM Best’s expectation that the prospective combined ratio will remain within the captive’s through-the-cycle target of between 95% and 100%. In 2024, Enel Re reported a profit before tax of EUR 40.3 million, driven by excellent investment income, which more than offset negative underwriting performance, evidenced by a combined ratio of 104.6% (as calculated by AM Best).

Enel Re is the captive insurer of Enel S.p.A. group. The captive is well-integrated within the Enel group and plays a fundamental role in managing the group’s risk exposures.

