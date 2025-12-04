Testmate Health Partners with Intermountain Health to Expand Access to Rapid STI Testing

LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Testmate Health and Intermountain Health have announced a strategic partnership and investment to accelerate access to rapid, low-cost molecular tests for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the U.S. This collaboration positions Intermountain Health and Testmate Health to bring lab-quality STI diagnostics to at-risk communities.

STIs remain a largely silent epidemic, with 80% of chlamydia and gonorrhea infections going undiagnosed each year. Populations most affected include college students, LGBTQ+ communities, and rural or low-resource clinics face significant barriers to timely testing and treatment. This partnership and investment directly address that gap by bringing high-accuracy, low-cost diagnostics to the people and places that need them most.

“Our partnership and investment in Testmate reflects our commitment to solutions that make care faster, more accessible, and equitable,” said Karen Brownwell, Vice President of Lab Services at Intermountain Health.

“When these STI tests become FDA-approved in the U.S., Testmate’s innovative approach to molecular diagnostics will allow us to deliver lab-quality results outside traditional lab settings, directly impacting communities that have historically lacked access to timely testing,” she added.

Testmate’s single-use, reader-free molecular test for Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae, are able to deliver lab-quality results in under 30 minutes without central lab infrastructure. The molecular tests are easy to use and compatible with both urine and swab samples, enabling rapid, private, and stigma-free testing.

“This partnership and investment empowers people to take control of their sexual and reproductive health without barriers, stigma, or waiting,” said Dr. Siew-Veena Sahi, CEO & Founder of Testmate Health. “By partnering with Intermountain Health, we could scale access to diagnostics in a way that changes outcomes for patients and communities alike.”

By combining Testmate’s physician-built diagnostics with Intermountain’s infrastructure and clinical expertise, the program will dramatically increase early detection, improve treatment, reduce loss to follow-up, and lower healthcare costs.

About Testmate Health

Testmate Health is pioneering the next generation of low-cost, high-accuracy molecular diagnostics in sexual and women’s health. Built by physicians, Testmate empowers people everywhere to access lab-quality testing quickly, privately, and affordably, bridging the gap between expensive lab testing and low-quality alternatives. Learn more at www.testmatehealth.com

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in six states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 34 hospitals, approximately 400 clinics, medical groups with some 4,600 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.