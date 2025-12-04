IDC Announces Collaboration with AWS to Power Business Insights in Amazon Quick Research

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International Data Corporation (IDC), the trusted tech intelligence leader, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate IDC’s proprietary intelligence into Amazon Quick Research, a new AI-powered research capability within Amazon Quick Suite, the company’s digital workplace for business users.

IDC is meeting customers where they work and on their terms by integrating its trusted tech intelligence into Amazon Quick Research, a new AI-powered research capability within Amazon Quick Suite that is designed for faster, smarter decisions. Share

Trusted intelligence meets trusted infrastructure

Quick Research is a next-generation AI research agent designed to help business users generate, synthesize, and analyze complex research across multiple data sources. It serves professionals in industries such as finance, technology, and consulting who need verifiable, expert-level insights in a fraction of the time compared to traditional manual research efforts.

By integrating IDC’s premium research and more than 11.5 billion data points into Quick Research, business professionals gain access to an expanded depth and quality of intelligence — all within their existing AWS environment. As part of the collaboration, IDC becomes the first technology data provider within Quick Research and will begin by allowing existing IDC clients to access their subscribed IDC content directly through the tool.

Through the collaboration, customers gain:

Faster, more accurate insights that combine agentic AI with IDC’s verified insights

Seamless access to IDC’s research and data within their existing AWS workflows.

Improved productivity, streamlined decision-making, and enhanced confidence in AI-generated business insights.

A milestone moment

The collaboration marks a milestone in IDC’s plans to deliver its trusted technology intelligence directly into customers’ existing workflows and platforms. IDC recently introduced its open AI-fueled ecosystem approach — which includes APIs, strategic partnerships, and a forthcoming AI intelligence platform – with this integration rapidly turning the strategy into action.

“IDC’s integration with Amazon Quick Research represents a major step forward in bringing our trusted tech intelligence directly into the environments where our customers work,” said Meredith Whalen, chief product, research and delivery officer, IDC. “By pairing IDC’s analyst-validated intelligence with Amazon Quick Research, we’re accelerating our AI-fueled, human-driven approach and giving customers faster, more precise insights to support confident decision-making.”

Access to IDC insights is now available to Quick Research customers with select IDC subscriptions. For more information on the collaboration and how to access it, visit https://www.idc.com/amazonquickresearch/.

