Panasonic Projector & Display Americas Named Official Projector Partner of TGL Presented by SoFi

NEWARK, N.J. & PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panasonic Projector & Display Americas LLC today announced its partnership with TGL presented by SoFi, the groundbreaking new team golf league fusing advanced technology, live action, and global fan engagement. Through this partnership, Panasonic joins TGL as its Official Projector Partner, providing cutting-edge projection technology that brings the league’s innovative gameplay to life on its 64-by-53-foot screen, which is approximately 24 times the size of a standard golf simulator screen.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Panasonic delivers professional projection systems that help power the immersive environments within TGL’s custom-built SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. This includes Panasonic’s flagship PT-RQ50K 4K projectors – nine units in total, each delivering an impressive 50,000 lumens of brightness and native 4K resolution. Together, these high-performance systems deliver stunning color, detail, and intensity, creating a truly lifelike and dynamic visual experience that blurs the line between physical and virtual play.

“TGL represents the next evolution of how technology can elevate live sports,” said Taka Uchida, CEO of Panasonic Projector & Display Americas. “Through this partnership, Panasonic is helping redefine what it means to experience golf by bringing fans closer to the energy, precision, and emotion of the game than ever before.”

As the Official Projector Partner, Panasonic will also work closely with TGL’s operations and technology teams to continue enhancing the league’s visual storytelling, creating large-scale, high-clarity displays that help define the competition environment and bring fans closer to the action, both in person and on broadcast.

“Technology is at the heart of TGL, and Panasonic’s projection systems are essential in helping us deliver the league’s immersive experience,” said Andrew Macaulay, Chief Technology Officer, TMRW Sports, the parent company of TGL. “This partnership underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in live sports entertainment, and we welcome Panasonic as an integral part of TGL’s hybrid mix of technology.”

Season 2 of TGL returns with its opening match on Sunday, December 28 on ABC, marking the league’s broadcast network debut. TGL is a season-long competition featuring six teams of PGA TOUR stars competing across a mix of data-rich virtual holes with a real short-game complex in a short-form, team golf format.

To learn more about Panasonic’s projection solutions, visit https://na.panasonic.com/mevix.

TGL presented by SoFi Media Hub:

The Media Hub offers media members a wide selection of downloadable assets, including player and team images, league and team logos, explainer content, match highlights, overviews of holes, statistics, and more. Media can register for access and apply for match credentials at TGLMediaHub.com.

About TGL presented by SoFi

Created by TMRW Sports, TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players, including co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings team golf to primetime. TGL’s home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL's first season concluded in March 2025 with the awarding of the inaugural SoFi Cup to the league’s champion, Atlanta Drive GC, and was recognized with several awards, including the Sloan MIT Sports Analytics Conferences’ Alpha Award for Best Sports Innovation and being nominated for SBJ’s Sports Business Awards Breakthrough of the Year. In addition to Atlanta Drive, TGL’s teams include Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club, as well as Motor City Golf Club debuting in Season 3, 2027. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, schedule and technology, visit TGLGolf.com.

About Panasonic Projector & Display Americas LLC

Established on April 1, 2025, Panasonic Projector & Display Americas LLC is a B2B company committed to delivering innovative visual solutions across education, corporate and entertainment industries. The Panasonic Projector & Display Americas mission and dedication is to simplify complex workflows and empower professionals in the AV industry to focus on the art of storytelling, the power of communication, and the joy of connecting people through shared experiences. With passion, collaboration, and commitment, Panasonic Projector & Display Americas will shape the future with cutting-edge products and services that enhance the customer experience. Learn more at https://connect.na.panasonic.com/ppnda.