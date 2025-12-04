Mouser Electronics Announces Partnership with DS PENSKE for Formula E Season 12 with Debut in Brazil

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, is proud to sponsor the DS PENSKE Formula E racing team as they begin Season 12 at the Sambadrome in São Paulo, Brazil, on December 6. Mouser is sponsoring the team throughout the 2025/2026 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship racing season in collaboration with TTI, Inc., and valued manufacturers Molex and KYOCERA AVX.

The race will see record-breaking rookie Taylor Barnard join seasoned veteran driver Maximilian Günther as they pilot the DS E-TENSE FE25. The team is coming fresh off a productive week of pre-testing in Valencia, Spain, with Barnard setting the third-fastest overall time during the collective sessions.

"Formula E continues to raise the bar on electric motorsports' sustainability and performance, and Mouser is proud to have supported the series from its inaugural season," said Todd McAtee, Senior Vice President, Business Development for Mouser Electronics. "We are very happy to once again team up with TTI, Molex, and KYOCERA AVX to partner with DS PENSKE and to promote these innovative technologies."

Formula E is an international, fully electric street racing series. Using the latest technology, the DS Performance Team has stretched the boundaries of efficiency and performance with the DS E-TENSE powertrain and software. Racing is all about speed and endurance, and racing sponsorships are an innovative way for Mouser to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest technologies from its manufacturer partners.

Formula E will complete a 17-race season spanning eleven iconic venues as it continues to pioneer all-electric racing. The globe-trotting Season 12 schedule includes a return to Miami, Florida, and double-headers in Jeddah, Monaco, Shanghai, and Tokyo. A double-header finale in London, England, rounds out the largest Formula E race calendar to date.

To learn more about the Mouser-backed DS PENSKE Formula E racing team and view the Formula E schedule, visit https://www.mouser.com/formula-e/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

