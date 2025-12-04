Palantir Launches Chain Reaction to Build American AI Infrastructure; Founding Partners Include CenterPoint Energy and NVIDIA

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today unveiled Chain Reaction, the operating system for American AI infrastructure.

The bottleneck to AI innovation is no longer algorithms; it is power and compute. America is at an inflection point in the energy infrastructure buildout, and it requires software built for an entirely different scale. Chain Reaction is designed to address this directly by accelerating the AI buildout with energy producers, power distributors, data centers and infrastructure builders to:

Transform aging power generation into high-uptime resources capable of meeting AI’s massive demand

Stabilize and expand the power grid to meet surging demand from data centers and electrification

Accelerate construction of new generation, transmission, and compute capacity

Enable the design, development, and reproducibility of future hyperscale data centers supporting AI workloads

Chain Reaction’s founding partners include CenterPoint Energy and NVIDIA.

“The energy infrastructure buildout is the industrial challenge of our generation,” said Tristan Gruska, Palantir’s Head of Energy and Infrastructure. “But the software that the sector relies on was not built for this moment. We have spent years quietly deploying systems that keep power plants running and grids reliable. Chain Reaction is the result of building from the ground up for the demands of AI.”

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, a major electric and gas utility headquartered in Houston, serves approximately 7 million customers across Texas, Indiana, Minnesota, and Ohio. After Hurricane Beryl struck Houston in July 2024, CenterPoint committed to building the most resilient coastal grid in the country and selected Palantir as its software backbone. Today, CenterPoint is expanding its partnership beyond storm response and grid resiliency, deploying Chain Reaction to accelerate speed-to-power, and improve operational visibility across its critical assets.

“Never before have technology and energy been so intertwined in determining the future course of American innovation, commercial growth, and economic security. In the Greater Houston region, our energy consumption is projected to increase by nearly 50% in five years and double by the mid 2030s. This exponential growth is being driven by a diverse set of sectors, including high tech, healthcare, energy, industrial, pharmaceutical, and fleet, and is accelerating job creation across the communities we are privileged to serve. We are excited to team with Palantir and our other Chain Reaction partners to enable this future sooner,” said Jason Wells, Chair & Chief Executive Officer of CenterPoint Energy.

NVIDIA

Recently at GTC DC, NVIDIA announced a collaboration with Palantir to build an integrated technology stack for operational AI that accelerates and optimizes complex enterprise and government systems. With today’s announcement, NVIDIA and Palantir are expanding their partnership to Chain Reaction.

Using AIP and Ontology with NVIDIA Nemotron models, CUDA-X libraries, and accelerated computing, Chain Reaction will accelerate NVIDIA AI infrastructure installations across the U.S. by streamlining the complexity of managing the complex supply chains supporting gigawatt-scale AI factory buildouts across power generation, power distribution, construction and data center operations.

“A new industrial revolution has begun—one where intelligence is manufactured at scale through an extraordinarily complex supply chain of AI infrastructure, now being built across America to strengthen our economy, workforce and security,” said Vladimir Troy, vice president, AI Infrastructure, NVIDIA. “By partnering with Palantir and our ecosystem, we are accelerating this transformation—powering the engines of the AI age, transforming data into intelligence and securing America’s technology leadership for decades to come.”

