401GO Strengthens Advisor Workflow with Catapult Integration

SANDY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--401GO, a fully-owned 401(k) platform built for advisors, has entered a new partnership with Catapult HQ, Inc., the finance industry’s leading digital RFP system. The collaboration will remove long-standing bottlenecks for advisors caused by the plan comparison and selection process.

Our partnership gives advisors and plan sponsors the clarity they’ve been asking for without the busywork. Share

Catapult’s platform, used by more than 30,000+ advisors, will now connect directly to 401GO’s recordkeeping system. For advisors, this means a cleaner workflow with fewer manual handoffs and greater visibility into plan setup.

“We are thrilled to partner with Catapult. As they streamline the RFP process with precision, 401GO delivers recordkeeping that drives operational efficiency and fiduciary confidence for our advisor community,” said Stan Smith, CGO of 401GO.

Catapult has spent the last several years standardizing how advisors run RFPs, replacing spreadsheets and inconsistent formats with a single, structured process. By linking directly to 401GO, advisors can route RFP outcomes straight into onboarding without extra steps.

“401GO and Catapult naturally fit together. Simple, fast, and built to remove friction,” said Justin Witz, CEO of Catapult HQ, Inc. “Our partnership gives advisors and plan sponsors the clarity they’ve been asking for without the busywork.”

For 401GO, the partnership reinforces its position as the only vertically integrated 401(k) recordkeeper. While many providers still rely on a mix of manual processes and vendor chains, 401GO’s in-house architecture allows real-time data flow and automated administration. Catapult shares this commitment to innovate and simplify through modern solutions, making this a natural collaboration.

The partnership is already producing early activity, with official activation set for January 2026.

About 401GO

401GO is modernizing 401(k) plans with its fully-owned technology, empowering financial advisors, payroll providers, and HR teams to deliver retirement plans seamlessly. Combining technology with a partner-first approach, 401GO makes reliable 401(k) plans realistic for every business.

About Catapult HQ, Inc

Catapult builds software that clears the cutter out of RFPs. No hoops, no jargon, no “enterprise complexity.” A straightforward platform that helps organizations author solicitations, respond to questionnaires, and manage their vendor workflows without drowning in spreadsheets or email threads.

Our approach is simple. Ship tools that make work feel lighter, not heavier. Catapult pairs automation with real-world insight so that teams spend less time wrestling with process and more time making decisions that matter.

Catapult is used by thousands of professionals, from financial services to government procurement, who want a cleaner, faster and saner way to run RFPs. We don’t chase trends, we build what helps. We keep carving away the noise so customers can focus on the work that actually moves them forward.