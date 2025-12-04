Emerson and Armexa Collaborate to Provide Expanded Cybersecurity Services for DeltaV Automation Platform Customers

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global automation company Emerson and Armexa today announced a strategic collaboration to offer customers using Emerson’s DeltaV™ automation platform, a global suite of advanced operational technology (OT) cybersecurity services. The collaboration gives DeltaV customers the option to have a single, authorized cybersecurity services provider to simplify vendor management, accelerate project timelines, and enhance operational resilience across their entire OT environments.

Armexa brings proven OT cybersecurity experience across energy, liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, utilities, and manufacturing. Armexa integrates Emerson-approved technologies with best practice methodologies to deliver consistent security governance and implementation across entire facilities.

“Collaborating with Emerson allows us to offer DeltaV customers a streamlined experience for managing cybersecurity across the plant floor,” said Jacob Marzloff, CEO of Armexa. “By working together, we deliver cybersecurity services that are authorized, integrated, and designed for the realities of OT environments.”

As an Emerson authorized service provider, Armexa will offer the following initial services to DeltaV Automation Platform customers:

Basic Cybersecurity Assessment: A low-cost, nonintrusive assessment of OT systems, including DeltaV DCS and SIS.

Consequence-based Cybersecurity Risk Assessments: Two methodologies aligned to ISA/IEC 6244332: CyberHAZOP™, a safety-oriented, systematic study of OT cyber risks, and CyberBowtie™, a streamlined, visual alternative.

Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Deployments: Turnkey design, implementation, and maintenance of OT NIDS with rapid rollout and precise tuning.

OT Cybersecurity for Capital Projects: Unified Emerson and Armexa capabilities to design and deploy OT security aligned to ISA/IEC 62443‑2‑4.

“Process manufacturers are under more pressure than ever to deliver and maintain comprehensive security solutions in the face of an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape,” said Alexandre Peixoto, Cybersecurity Business Director at Emerson. “With this Armexa collaboration, we can offer customers a single-provider approach that streamlines procurement and provides a consistent application of security policies across their critical OT infrastructure.”

About Armexa

Armexa is a team of operational technology (OT) and industrial cybersecurity experts dedicated to delivering practical, scalable solutions. Our group has decades of industrial cybersecurity experience, with expertise as both consultants and end users on projects world-wide. We offer full spectrum OT security services, from governance and program development to system design, implementation & ongoing support.