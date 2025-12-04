Person Centred Software announces new investment and strategic partnership as it enters next chapter of growth

GUILDFORD, England & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Person Centred Software (PCS), the UK's leading care management software provider serving more than 8,400 care homes, today announces a partnership with Clearcare, the UK’s leading provider of children’s social care software, a new investment from Brighton Park Capital and Nic Humphries, alongside a leadership transition as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Welcoming new investors

The investment from Brighton Park Capital and Nic Humphries will join existing majority investor Cow Corner, which has backed PCS since 2021.

This investment signals Brighton Park Capital's confidence in PCS's market position and growth trajectory. The new resources will enable PCS to explore adjacent and complementary technologies while maintaining its focus on core product innovation and delivering measurable quality outcomes for care providers.

The expected impact of this partnership includes accelerated product development, enhanced data analytics and predictive insights capabilities, promising better outcomes for residents, better insights for operators and better value for families.

The investment is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in Q4 2025. Brighton Park Capital Partners Tom Hussey and Jeff Surges will be joining PCS’s Board of Directors as part of this transaction.

Joining forces with Clearcare

PCS has joined forces with Clearcare, bringing together two UK market leaders to serve the full spectrum of residential social care. Clearcare is the UK’s leading provider of children’s social care software, serving over 800 locations in the UK; supporting children's homes, supported accommodation and semi-independent living settings.

Clearcare continues to operate with its own dedicated team and resources, ensuring both PCS's elderly care customers and Clearcare's children's social care customers receive focused attention and continued innovation in their respective sectors.

Together, PCS and Clearcare form the UK's leading software group serving the full residential social care sector, from children’s homes through to elderly care.

Leadership transition

As part of this new chapter of growth, Johan Jardevall will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer. He will remain supporting the business while a search for a new CEO is underway.

Investor and leadership commentary

Tom Hussey and Jeff Surges, Partners at Brighton Park Capital commented: "Our partnership with PCS reflects our confidence in the PCS vision. Together we will advance their transformation journey and accelerate technologies that will drive better outcomes for the future of care."

Chris Woolley, Partner at Cow Corner, commented: "We're entering a new era for digital care, one where predictive insights and benchmarking will drive genuine care quality improvement across the sector. Partnering with Brighton Park Capital and Nic Humphries gives us the resources and specialist tech expertise to drive our growth and deliver even more value to our customers.”

Johan Jardevall, outgoing CEO of PCS, commented: “I’m proud of what we have achieved at PCS so far, building the leading software platform for enabling care providers to improve care outcomes for residents in the social care sector in the UK and Australia. Now is the right time for me to step down and enable the next chapter of growth building on the structure that we have put in place over the last two years.”

About Person Centred Software (PCS)

PCS is the UK's leading provider of care management and intelligence software, empowering care providers with digital tools that deliver measurable quality improvements. Combining innovation, data and evidence, PCS is transforming how care homes demonstrate excellence, maintain compliance and deliver truly person-centred care.

With over 8,400 care homes using PCS software and more than 13 million care notes created every day, PCS provides the most comprehensive suite of digital management tools in the sector. Through this scale, PCS has created one of the most comprehensive structured datasets in the care sector with more than 179 billion care observations processed every year, giving care providers new insight into care performance and quality outcomes.

Its latest innovation, PCS’s care intelligence platform IQ, harnesses this rich data to help care providers benchmark quality, identify emerging needs and build staff confidence to deliver exceptional care.

Founded: 2013

Headquarters: Guildford, UK

Website: personcentredsoftware.com

Clearcare: clearcaresolutions.co.uk

About the Investors

Cow Corner: Founded in 2018 and based in Brighton, Cow Corner is a privately owned UK investment business that backs knowledge-based services and software companies, particularly in IT, specialist professional services and education/training. Cow Corner has been the majority investor in PCS since 2021 and remain majority investors after the event.

Brighton Park Capital: Brighton Park Capital is a growth equity firm focusing on entrepreneur-led, growth-stage software, healthcare and tech-enabled services companies, providing operational support alongside capital.

Nic Humphries: Nic Humphries is a veteran technology investor with a long track record of enabling the growth of some of the most successful software businesses in Europe.