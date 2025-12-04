StubHub Named Official Direct Issuance Partner of World Sevens Football

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StubHub, the world’s leading marketplace for live event tickets, today announced a new partnership with World Sevens Football (W7F), designating StubHub as the Official Direct Issuance Partner of World Sevens Football.

World Sevens Football is an ambitious, forward-looking competition that represents the next evolution of the global game Share

The partnership introduces StubHub’s Direct Issuance (DI) technology to W7F’s ticketing operations, enabling official primary ticket inventory for the 2025 World Sevens Football Championship to be distributed directly through StubHub’s global platform. The collaboration will provide fans with safe, seamless access to verified tickets for one of the most exciting and fast-growing formats in football.

The StubHub platform will lead ticket distribution in North America, while its international platform, viagogo, will support global ticket availability, ensuring fans worldwide can access official W7F tickets in their local language and currency.

“World Sevens Football is an ambitious, forward-looking competition that represents the next evolution of the global game,” said Mario Baudin, Head of Emerging Sports at StubHub. “Through this partnership, we’re making it easier than ever for fans everywhere to experience W7F, combining our Direct Issuance technology with viagogo’s international reach to expand access.”

The next World Sevens Football tournament will take place December 5–7, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, featuring top clubs and elite athletes from across the Americas in a high-energy, seven-a-side format that celebrates agility, creativity, technical ability, and teamwork.

“Partnering with StubHub marks an exciting milestone for World Sevens Football as we reimagine what live football can be for fans everywhere,” said Sarah Cummins, W7F CEO. “StubHub’s trusted technology and global reach will help us expand our audience, making ticketing seamless, secure, and truly accessible for supporters worldwide. Together, we’re committed to delivering the energy, connection, and experience that define our tournament to passionate football communities in Fort Lauderdale and beyond.”

This partnership builds on StubHub’s expanding Direct Issuance portfolio, following recent collaborations with Major League Baseball (MLB), the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP), and Peachtree Entertainment. Together, these partnerships reinforce StubHub’s transformation into a fan-first, all-access destination for live experiences worldwide.

Get your World Sevens Football tickets on StubHub here.

About StubHub

StubHub (NYSE: STUB) is a leading global secondary ticketing marketplace for live events. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo internationally, StubHub services customers in over 200 countries and territories, supporting over 30 languages and accepting payments in over 45 currencies – from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater. StubHub offers a safe and convenient way to buy or sell tickets to live events across the world for memorable live experiences.

About World Sevens Football

World Sevens Football (W7F) is a global 7v7 women’s football series that debuted in May 2025 with a successful event in Estoril, Portugal. Featuring fast-paced seven-a-side matches and a $5 million prize pool per tournament, W7F brings together top professional clubs in an exciting new format. The next tournament will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in December 2025, continuing W7F’s rapid expansion to major football destinations. Guided by a distinguished Player Advisory Council and in partnership with DAZN for global broadcast, W7F is committed to elevating women’s football and providing unique opportunities for players and fans worldwide.