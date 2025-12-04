-

StubHub Named Official Direct Issuance Partner of World Sevens Football

Elite Global Clubs, Electrifying Seven-a-Side Matches, and a $5 Million Prize Await at World Sevens Football’s Fort Lauderdale Showcase, December 5–7, 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StubHub, the world’s leading marketplace for live event tickets, today announced a new partnership with World Sevens Football (W7F), designating StubHub as the Official Direct Issuance Partner of World Sevens Football.

World Sevens Football is an ambitious, forward-looking competition that represents the next evolution of the global game

Share

The partnership introduces StubHub’s Direct Issuance (DI) technology to W7F’s ticketing operations, enabling official primary ticket inventory for the 2025 World Sevens Football Championship to be distributed directly through StubHub’s global platform. The collaboration will provide fans with safe, seamless access to verified tickets for one of the most exciting and fast-growing formats in football.

The StubHub platform will lead ticket distribution in North America, while its international platform, viagogo, will support global ticket availability, ensuring fans worldwide can access official W7F tickets in their local language and currency.

“World Sevens Football is an ambitious, forward-looking competition that represents the next evolution of the global game,” said Mario Baudin, Head of Emerging Sports at StubHub. “Through this partnership, we’re making it easier than ever for fans everywhere to experience W7F, combining our Direct Issuance technology with viagogo’s international reach to expand access.”

The next World Sevens Football tournament will take place December 5–7, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, featuring top clubs and elite athletes from across the Americas in a high-energy, seven-a-side format that celebrates agility, creativity, technical ability, and teamwork.

“Partnering with StubHub marks an exciting milestone for World Sevens Football as we reimagine what live football can be for fans everywhere,” said Sarah Cummins, W7F CEO. “StubHub’s trusted technology and global reach will help us expand our audience, making ticketing seamless, secure, and truly accessible for supporters worldwide. Together, we’re committed to delivering the energy, connection, and experience that define our tournament to passionate football communities in Fort Lauderdale and beyond.”

This partnership builds on StubHub’s expanding Direct Issuance portfolio, following recent collaborations with Major League Baseball (MLB), the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP), and Peachtree Entertainment. Together, these partnerships reinforce StubHub’s transformation into a fan-first, all-access destination for live experiences worldwide.

Get your World Sevens Football tickets on StubHub here.

About StubHub

StubHub (NYSE: STUB) is a leading global secondary ticketing marketplace for live events. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo internationally, StubHub services customers in over 200 countries and territories, supporting over 30 languages and accepting payments in over 45 currencies – from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater. StubHub offers a safe and convenient way to buy or sell tickets to live events across the world for memorable live experiences.

About World Sevens Football

World Sevens Football (W7F) is a global 7v7 women’s football series that debuted in May 2025 with a successful event in Estoril, Portugal. Featuring fast-paced seven-a-side matches and a $5 million prize pool per tournament, W7F brings together top professional clubs in an exciting new format. The next tournament will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in December 2025, continuing W7F’s rapid expansion to major football destinations. Guided by a distinguished Player Advisory Council and in partnership with DAZN for global broadcast, W7F is committed to elevating women’s football and providing unique opportunities for players and fans worldwide.

Contacts

jessica.roey@stubhub.com
Cell: 4088883113

Industry:

StubHub

NYSE:STUB
Release Versions
English

Contacts

jessica.roey@stubhub.com
Cell: 4088883113

More News From StubHub

StubHub’s Theatre Week Is Here: Get $50 Toward Your Next Broadway Show

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StubHub, the world’s leading ticket marketplace, and ATG Entertainment, a global leader in live performance venues, today announced the launch of Theatre Week, a week-long celebration of Broadway. This initiative seamlessly expands theatre access for fans by giving them a $50 credit toward a future Broadway show when they buy tickets to a participating production. From December 15–22, 2025, fans who purchase tickets to select ATG Broadway shows on StubHub will receive...

From Tickets to Takeoff: Gig-Tripping Made Seamless with viagogo and Booking.com

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--viagogo, the leading global secondary ticketing marketplace, today announced a new partnership with Booking.com, one of the world’s largest travel platforms, to make event-going even more seamless. Through the industry-first partnership, fans purchasing tickets on viagogo can now easily add hotels, flights, rental cars, attractions, and more through Booking.com - turning a bucket list gig into a complete experience. Responding to fan demand for holistic event experience...

StubHub Named Official Partner of Peachtree Entertainment, Expanding Festivals and Concerts Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StubHub, leading global secondary ticketing marketplace for live events, today announced a new partnership with Peachtree Entertainment, one of the fastest-growing live entertainment companies in the U.S. Through this partnership, StubHub becomes an “Official Partner” of Peachtree Entertainment, providing fans with seamless, secure access to tickets for more than 19 live music events across the country — including the flagship Rock the Country tour and a lineup of hig...
Back to Newsroom