Northslope Signs Large-Scale Expansion for Deployment of Palantir AI FDE and Demonstrates Accelerated Growth; Palantir Recognizes Northslope as the First Partner of the Vanguard: Elite

DENVER & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northslope, the first and fastest growing Palantir-native applied AI company, today announced a deepened strategic partnership with Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR). This partnership also recognizes Northslope as the first member of the Palantir Vanguard: Elite network, reflecting Northslope’s expanding AI outcomes for customers on Palantir platforms.

“Northslope’s rapid growth has been impressive and puts them in a category of their own,” said Ted Mabrey, Global Head of Commercial at Palantir Technologies. Share

“Northslope’s rapid growth has been impressive and puts them in a category of their own,” said Ted Mabrey, Global Head of Commercial at Palantir Technologies. “Northslope enables customers to win with AIP and dominate their industry. We are extremely bullish on Northslope’s vision and execution, and are proud to serve the most critical institutions in the West together.”

Founded by Palantir alumni in 2024, Northslope is one of Palantir’s most trusted partners, delivering production-grade AI applications on Palantir platforms for customers around the world. While 95% of enterprises racing to adopt AI find no benefit from expensive AI investments, the two companies work hand in hand with the next generation of world-leading customers to achieve uncommonly transformative business outcomes with AI at velocity, security, and production scale.

“The most ambitious organizations in the world are building a compounding AI advantage on the Palantir operating system. Ontology-first AI is the only option for enterprises who aim to lead their industries for the next 100 years,” said Bill Ward, Founder and CEO of Northslope. “We are privileged and very proud to build enduring, mission-critical AI applications with inspiring operators who are reinventing their industries, alongside our teammates at Palantir.”

As part of the announcement, the companies will appear at Palantir Paragon 2025, alongside mutual customers in industries spanning healthcare, energy, manufacturing, financial services, and national security to showcase outcomes delivered through applications built on Palantir AIP.

About Northslope

Northslope is a software company that ships mission-specific AI applications on the Palantir operating system. The company’s purpose-built agentic software powers mission-critical business outcomes for customers across industries on Palantir AIP, Foundry, and Gotham. Founded and led by Palantir alumni, Northslope forward deploys with customers around the world and has hub offices in New York, London, and Denver. Learn more at northslope.com.

About Palantir

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms’ reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.